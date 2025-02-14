We Put A Beard On Timothée Chalamet & It's Not A Bad Look For Him
As he's transitioned from child actor to full-blown movie star, "Interstellar" actor Timothée Chalamet hasn't quite lost his boyish charm. While he's experienced a major transformation throughout his career, and roles in films like "A Complete Unknown" or "Dune: Part Two" show he's matured past his "Lady Bird" and "Call Me By Your Name" days, his baby-faced complexion and occasional modest stubble have left him stuck in a seemingly endless state of youth he just can't seem to ditch.
Chalamet's facial fuzz has slowly grown more prominent as the actor achieves further stardom. However, even in moments where he actually attempted to grow out his mustache, not all of his fans were on board with the change. "Timothée Chalamet needs to let go of the mustache PLEASE," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. However, some fans are all for it. It's possible certain Chalamet fans are holding out hope that he'll someday go all the way with his facial hair. Thus, to see what it would look like if his humble bristles ever evolved into a full beard, The List digitally manipulated some of Chalamet's photos to show him with a complete set of whiskers.
It would pair well with his long hair
While "Bones and All" actor Timothée Chalamet has offered fans glimpses of what he'd look like with at least a mustache and goatee, digitally-altered photos provide an even more revealing visualization of how he'd appear with a full beard. He'd be even further removed from his previously smooth-faced theater kid days in favor of a rugged beard covering his entire jawline, a mustache, and a soul patch to top off the look. His facial hair would pair well with his long, wavy hair, and the two together would give him a mature vibe that still retains his youthful energy.
If he actually adopted the style, some might say Chalamet would transform from "Dune" hero Paul Atreides to a more masculine artist or rockstar type. He joked to Stephen Colbert in December 2024 that he'd finally gone through puberty after he developed a narrow mustache and stubble on his chin, and it would be interesting to see him grow a beard in a comparable fashion.
He looks mature with a full beard
If one photo of Timothée Chalamet with a beard wasn't enough to convince you he needs to grow one as soon as possible, a second image shows what it would be like if his whiskers made him look even more grown-up and handsome. Compared to the first altered photo, his new beard and mustache in the second visualization are fuller and contain a subtle auburn hue. The soul patch, on the other hand, is a less visible, albeit wider, component to the ensemble.
His shorter hair and full beard create perhaps the more mature look between the two altered visuals. While his locks retain Chalamet's preferred messy styling, their trimmed length and the beard's thickness make him look as though he's a seasoned actor in his prime, a look that would suit him well as he enters his 30s. Though it's ultimately up to Chalamet to decide what he wishes to do with his appearance as dives deeper into adulthood, we can't help but gush over how good he'd look if he ever decided to sport a beard.