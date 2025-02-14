We Put A Beard On Timothée Chalamet & It's Not A Bad Look For Him

As he's transitioned from child actor to full-blown movie star, "Interstellar" actor Timothée Chalamet hasn't quite lost his boyish charm. While he's experienced a major transformation throughout his career, and roles in films like "A Complete Unknown" or "Dune: Part Two" show he's matured past his "Lady Bird" and "Call Me By Your Name" days, his baby-faced complexion and occasional modest stubble have left him stuck in a seemingly endless state of youth he just can't seem to ditch.

Chalamet's facial fuzz has slowly grown more prominent as the actor achieves further stardom. However, even in moments where he actually attempted to grow out his mustache, not all of his fans were on board with the change. "Timothée Chalamet needs to let go of the mustache PLEASE," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. However, some fans are all for it. It's possible certain Chalamet fans are holding out hope that he'll someday go all the way with his facial hair. Thus, to see what it would look like if his humble bristles ever evolved into a full beard, The List digitally manipulated some of Chalamet's photos to show him with a complete set of whiskers.