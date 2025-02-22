The Story Behind Kate Middleton's Altered Photo Of Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth first met at Balmoral in 2013, and the queen was immediately open to the then-future Princess of Wales, allowing her to take pictures at the iconic royal estate. But, a controversy surrounding Princess Kate's photography arose in 2023 when Middleton posted a snap of Queen Elizabeth in her final days surrounded by the youngest Windsors.

In her book "Kate: The Future Queen," author Katie Nicholl explains the significance of Kate Middleton and the Queen's first meeting in 2013. "Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral."

Up until Queen Elizabeth's death, Kate Middleton and the Queen carried on this tradition, and Middleton took a photo showing the Queen surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren sitting on a sofa at Balmoral castle. However, Middleton later photoshopped the image to post on social media following the Queen's first birthday since her passing, which caused quite a commotion.

