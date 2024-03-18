Kate Middleton's Family Snap With The Queen Resurfaces With More Photoshop Drama

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer. 📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX

A day after Catherine, Princess of Wales' birthday homage to the late Queen Elizabeth appeared, accusations of editing appeared in the comments. Some believed the queen was added in afterward, while someone else brought up ethical considerations writing: "It's one thing to photoshop an image just for you own personal pleasure and benefit. But it's another thing to present an altered image of the previous head of state as a historical record."

Although these concerns did not seem to gain much traction in 2023, the photo now carries a reader-created warning about its legitimacy on X. The warning links out to a piece from The Guardian and reads in part: "This image appears to have been digitally altered to give the impression that everyone within it was present at the same time."

Unfortunately, the drama has led to even more conspiracy theories involving Kate as she continues to take time off to recover from her January abdominal surgery. Sadly, it's possible that the motivation for fixing this particular photo in post could have been the queen's declining health since it was taken the summer before her death in September 2022. The Wales family's 2023 Christmas photo also contained some dubious elements. While the holiday photo was brutally mocked on "Saturday Night Live," there weren't any serious repercussions. However, a source did divulge to Us Weekly that Kate and William, Prince of Wales "were as shocked as everyone else" by the situation.