Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Love Boat

Actress Lauren Tewes played the friendly cruise director Julie McCoy from the show's very first episode. But in real life, the actress struggled with an addiction to cocaine. Tewes was written out of "The Love Boat" at the end of the show's seventh season and seemingly disappeared from Hollywood.

Advertisement

She was replaced by Patricia Klous who took on the role of Tewes' character's sister and new cruise director. ("Married... with Children" star Ted McGinley also joined the cast around the time of Tewes' departure, playing the ship's photographer). Klous remained on the show until the series finale. Thankfully, Tewes got help for her addiction and returned for a guest appearance on "The Love Boat" during the show's final season.

Tewes' co-star Fred Grandy, who played the character Gopher on the series, has offered his support to Tewes in regards to her firing. In September 2024, Grandy called Tewes "a sister" to the cast. "The circumstances of her departure were not so lovely," he said (via People). "This would've been the early '80s, substance abuse on a set in those days was a punishable offense. It was not a healthcare problem, and it was not understood in the way it is understood now. And to some degree, she was a victim of circumstance at the time because the attention and care and therapy she should have gotten was meted out in the form of discipline." He added that Tewes "has recovered magnificently" and is still close with many cast members of "The Love Boat."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).