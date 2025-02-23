Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton Once Got Tattoos For Each Other. Here's What They Look Like Now

There are a number of things you should consider before getting a tattoo — especially if you're thinking about getting a partner's name inked on your body for life. Artists often advise against it, on the off chance that the relationship doesn't work out, with some even believing that getting your lover's name inked is bad luck. Contrary to what some people will tell you, though, tattoos technically aren't permanent. And, if a design no longer represents where you are in life, you can always cover it up with one that does — or have it removed altogether. Just ask Angeline Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

Advertisement

Over the course of their whirlwind romance, the iconic A-list couple each went under the needle in order to decorate their skin with a tribute to the other. Jolie got a tattoo of a dragon with the words "Billy Bob" written above it on her upper left arm. Similarly, Thornton got a tattoo that simply read "Angelina" on his left forearm — just below the inside of his elbow. Shortly after the celebrity couple divorced in 2003, after just three years of marriage, Jolie ended up getting her ex-husband's name and the accompanying mythical beast removed, and the Oscar winner eventually covered the area with some new ink.

Taylor Hill/Getty

As the above photo displays, where the mythical beast once sat now resides a list of the coordinates of Jolie's kids' respective birthplaces. Likewise, a meaningful bird tattoo that Jolie actually shares with some of her children now sits where Thornton's name used to be.

Advertisement