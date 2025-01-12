The Heartfelt Meaning Behind Angelina Jolie's Bird Tattoos

Angelina Jolie has never been one to shy away from a tattoo needle. From the traditional Sak Yant tattoos on her back, to her now-removed tribute to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, the "Gone in 60 Seconds" star has gotten her fair share of ink over the years. However, it's Jolie's bird tattoos that arguably have the most heartfelt meaning, as they seem to signify the bond between the Oscar-winning actress and her children.

It was at the 77th Tony Awards in June 2024 that Jolie first showed off the small bird tattoo on her sternum. Jolie subsequently shed a little bit of light on the meaning of the tattoo during a September 2024 interview with CR Fashion Book, revealing that it wasn't exactly one of a kind. Rather, some of Jolie's children actually have matching bird tattoos, with the A-list actress adding that the iconography was "personal" to them.

Later that same year, at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards in December, Jolie debuted another small bird tattoo on her left arm, where her "Billy Bob" tattoo once resided. This new feathered friend was placed directly above one of Jolie's pre-existing tattoos, which lists the map coordinates of her six children's respective birthplaces. This only solidifies the notion that birds carry a special meaning for Jolie and her kids. This show of unity seems particularly meaningful, given Jolie's messy divorce from Brad Pitt and the years-long custody battle at the center of it all.

