The Plastic Surgery Rumor That Has Plagued Big Bang Theory Star Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski is content letting her iconic roles in "Mamma Mia!" and "The Big Bang Theory" take center stage rather than spotlighting her private life. "Once you give yourself away ... you can't put it back in a box," Baranski explained to Elle in 2019. "It's nice to be somewhat mysterious." As a result, there are many details about Baranski that fans may not know.

Unfortunately, her private nature has left room for speculation, and people have long debated if she's had a nose job. While some internet users asserted that Baranski's nose looked like the result of an ill-advised procedure, others offered compelling counterarguments. "She has a long, slim nose, that gets wider when she smiles broadly," explained one user on Film Boards. They also argued that her nose naturally appears different depending on the lighting.

Although Baranski hasn't directly refuted these plastic surgery rumors, she has a similar take on the changeability of her face. "At certain angles I can look quite glamorous and at other angles I look quite odd," Baranski explained to Pocketmags. However, she concluded this quality could also be an asset for portraying a range of characters. All that being said, Baranski has seemingly always been much more invested in her acting craft than in her appearance. Speaking to "CBS This Morning" in 2019, Baranski explained that she never saw beauty or youth as her most valuable assets. Instead, she focuses on channeling everything she's learned in life and acting into each role.

