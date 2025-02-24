The Plastic Surgery Rumor That Has Plagued Big Bang Theory Star Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski is content letting her iconic roles in "Mamma Mia!" and "The Big Bang Theory" take center stage rather than spotlighting her private life. "Once you give yourself away ... you can't put it back in a box," Baranski explained to Elle in 2019. "It's nice to be somewhat mysterious." As a result, there are many details about Baranski that fans may not know.
Unfortunately, her private nature has left room for speculation, and people have long debated if she's had a nose job. While some internet users asserted that Baranski's nose looked like the result of an ill-advised procedure, others offered compelling counterarguments. "She has a long, slim nose, that gets wider when she smiles broadly," explained one user on Film Boards. They also argued that her nose naturally appears different depending on the lighting.
Although Baranski hasn't directly refuted these plastic surgery rumors, she has a similar take on the changeability of her face. "At certain angles I can look quite glamorous and at other angles I look quite odd," Baranski explained to Pocketmags. However, she concluded this quality could also be an asset for portraying a range of characters. All that being said, Baranski has seemingly always been much more invested in her acting craft than in her appearance. Speaking to "CBS This Morning" in 2019, Baranski explained that she never saw beauty or youth as her most valuable assets. Instead, she focuses on channeling everything she's learned in life and acting into each role.
Baranski's nose job rumor is intertwined with tall tales about her career
To make things more complicated, some people who question whether Christine Baranski has had plastic surgery are relying on inaccurate information. People on both sides of the discussion cite Baranski's work as a child actor to support their views.
Many misidentified Baranski as a young performer on "The Brady Bunch" who played a friend of Marcia's in an episode. "It's completely false," Baranski told The Daily Beast in 2012. "I was never a child actor. I didn't start acting until I was in high school in Buffalo, N.Y." While Baranski's talent developed quickly, her acting appearances at the time were limited to regional productions, and she was never on "The Brady Bunch."
Another person assumed that Baranski's on-screen look in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" included her actual nose. But like the other cast members, her character in "The Grinch" looked much different from Baranski in real life. Speaking to South Jersey Magazine in 2000, Baranski said that the production team had considered using her real nose, but it didn't work out. "It was a little too real — I looked like a Who with a nose job," she recalled. So, she ended up wearing a prosthetic nose for the role, fueling the rampant rumors about her changing nose. Despite the speculation, Baranski's career continues to thrive, with her talent at the center of her lasting success.