What The Cast Of How The Grinch Stole Christmas Looks Like Today

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" opened in theaters on November 17, 2000. Inspired by Dr. Seuss' 1957 book, the film features an updated version of the classic story, a dazzling set design, and a cast of comedic legends like Jim Carrey, Molly Shannon, and Bill Irwin. By all accounts, it was destined to shine brighter than a Whovillian Christmas ornament. But despite all of its merits, the movie initially garnered mixed reviews. In fact, film critic Roger Ebert once called it "a dank, eerie, weird movie."

Nevertheless, money speaks louder than words — and by that measure, the film was a smash hit. During its box office run, "The Grinch" earned over $345 million and became an international sensation. Since then, it has evolved into a bona fide holiday classic and a pop-cultural phenomenon, largely thanks to an impeccable cast who pulled out all the stops to bring their characters to life. As some "Grinch" actors recalled, it wasn't an easy job. Most of the cast wore dentures, fake earlobes, wigs, and prosthetic noses that took hours each day to install. In the end, though, they pulled it off — and for that, the "Grinch" cast deserves a Whobilation all their own.

So, what became of all those Whos down in Whoville? From the Mean One himself to little Cindy Lou Who, here's how the "Grinch" actors have changed over the years.