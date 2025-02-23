All The Drama Surrounding Donnie & Marie Osmond's Nephew On The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Donny and Marie Osmond's nephew, Jared Osmond, whose family notably isn't as close as they used to be, is known for dating Britani Bateman, a recurring face on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" as of Season 5 of the hit show. Jared is the son of Virl Osmond, the brother of Donny and Marie, making him their nephew. In addition to appearing in the hit Bravo series, Jared is also a musician himself, who released a pop album called "Innocent Ones" in 2008.

"RHOSLC" is typically full of dramatic moments, especially in Season 3, which focused on the extensive fraud committed by former cast-member Jen Shah, and Season 5 was no different — thanks in large part to Britani and Jared's on-and-off relationship. The cast weren't fond of Jared, to say the very least, and for good reason. Jared refused to answer whether he was truly in love with Britani, causing Lisa Barlow to admit, "I can't remember what the final [answer] was, but I just didn't like him even more," (via Bravo).

Britani also made constant, dramatic announcements about her relationship status with Jared, to the frustration of the rest of the cast. Angie Katsanevas even told her hairstylist husband, Shawn Trujillo, that she had insider knowledge that Jared was not faithful to Britani, explaining, "Britani, who you haven't met yet, has this whole on-again, off-again situation with her boyfriend," (via Bravo). However, as Angie also noted, "My brow girl was telling me that he's, like, sending her DMs and commenting in her DMs and wanting her to call him. So she asks me, like, 'Are they together?'"

