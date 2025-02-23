All The Drama Surrounding Donnie & Marie Osmond's Nephew On The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
Donny and Marie Osmond's nephew, Jared Osmond, whose family notably isn't as close as they used to be, is known for dating Britani Bateman, a recurring face on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" as of Season 5 of the hit show. Jared is the son of Virl Osmond, the brother of Donny and Marie, making him their nephew. In addition to appearing in the hit Bravo series, Jared is also a musician himself, who released a pop album called "Innocent Ones" in 2008.
"RHOSLC" is typically full of dramatic moments, especially in Season 3, which focused on the extensive fraud committed by former cast-member Jen Shah, and Season 5 was no different — thanks in large part to Britani and Jared's on-and-off relationship. The cast weren't fond of Jared, to say the very least, and for good reason. Jared refused to answer whether he was truly in love with Britani, causing Lisa Barlow to admit, "I can't remember what the final [answer] was, but I just didn't like him even more," (via Bravo).
Britani also made constant, dramatic announcements about her relationship status with Jared, to the frustration of the rest of the cast. Angie Katsanevas even told her hairstylist husband, Shawn Trujillo, that she had insider knowledge that Jared was not faithful to Britani, explaining, "Britani, who you haven't met yet, has this whole on-again, off-again situation with her boyfriend," (via Bravo). However, as Angie also noted, "My brow girl was telling me that he's, like, sending her DMs and commenting in her DMs and wanting her to call him. So she asks me, like, 'Are they together?'"
The stars of RHOSLC have questioned Jared's intentions
After gossiping about Jared Osmond's supposed infidelity with her husband Shawn Trujillo, Angie Katsanevas decided to break the news to Britani Bateman herself during "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," beginning by confessing, "I'm not sure, woman to woman, how to handle this. But my brow girl was telling me that she was like, DMing with [Jared], that he wanted her number," (via Soap Central). Jared's supposed girlfriend was understandably shaken but let Angie know that, sadly, this wasn't a surprise to her.
While not much is known about Jared and Britani's relationship outside of the hit Bravo show, the couple have allegedly split up and rekindled their romance at least 16 times thus far. Amidst his alleged infidelity and inconsistent behavior on the show's fifth season, "RHOSLC" cast member, and longtime friend of Britani, Heather Gay questioned Jared's intentions. During the premiere episode, Heather expressed how dating Jared may be a high-pressure situation for Britani since the Osmond family is of great importance to Mormon culture.
"I've known Britani for a few years, we've seen each other at events and have some mutual friends," Heather said at the time (via Us Weekly). "She's a messed-up Mormon [who] has been divorced, [who] has been through the wringer. She's dating Jared Osmond as in Osmond Osmond, the nephew of Donny and Marie, which in Mormon culture is the equivalent of dating Prince Harry." Speaking of Donny Osmond, the multi-talented singer seemed supportive of his nephew's appearance in the series. "I haven't watched it, but good for him," the elder Osmond told E! News.
Jared Osmond's many tell-all statements
On October 2, 2024, Jared Osmond shared a mysterious post to his Instagram page, (which is now private), of himself clad in a leather jacket and winking. The post was accompanied by a caption that read: "There are always two sides to everything. The one we see and the one we don't see. Always... Life is good." While speaking with the Daily Mail the following month, Jared discussed how uncomfortable he was with the way that producers of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" apparently chose to edit him and push him into certain situations.
According to Jared, after having a negative experience filming a sequence with Britani Bateman, he even wanted to quit doing the show altogether. "The main producer called me, and she goes, Jared, you need to be here," he recalled. "I was in bed. It's 10 o'clock at night, and I said, no way. I am so done after what you guys did to me at the dinner. I'm not doing this." While Jared did end up going to the on-camera dinner, he also claimed that Britani caused major personal issues for him and his family due to the comments she made on the show.
Fellow cast-member Mary Cosby also revealed that Jared had been DMing her, leading Bronwyn Newport to quip during the "After Show" that he'd been trying it on with everybody on the show. In an Instagram post from November 2024, Jared seemed to address the drama with Bronwyn, calling her "a complete train wreck."
Jared had a(nother) change of heart
Private messages from Jared Osmond were shared on X, in which he spoke out against Britani Bateman, complaining that she painted him as a bad partner just to generate some onscreen conflict. "The fascinating part of Britani's story is that she adds so much drama for no reason. Truly, in an attempt to be relevant," Jared stated, before proudly declaring, "If you want to know the truth on our history, I have never walked away from her. I've always been steady, spoiled her over the last year. Paid for everything and have been a true gentleman."
For a while, it seemed unlikely that they would continue their romance. However, Jared officially announced Britani as his girlfriend on December 23, 2024, in an Instagram reel featuring several photos of Britani as well as the two of them together. It was accompanied by a caption that acts as a relationship announcement: "When an angel comes into your life that brings you happiness, peace, and love you hold on with both hands," (via Bravo). "Introducing my girlfriend, Britani Bateman." This announcement came after months of Jared not committing, and by the Season 5 reunion they'd already broken up and reunited again!