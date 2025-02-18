The Subtle Shade In Meghan Markle's Rebranding You May Have Missed

Since stepping away from royal duties, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been able to embrace life on their own terms. This has been particularly gratifying for Markle, who was prone to finding new ways to break royal rules and add to the endless timeline of drama surrounding her and the royal family. While some thought she might return to acting, she's gone a different route that ironically brings her back to the small screen. Markle announced her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," in 2024, which features her cooking with celebrity guests. She also announced her own lifestyle brand, dubbed American Riviera Orchard, that same year. But in February 2025, Markle took to Instagram to announce her brand would now be called "As Ever." And in doing so, she appeared to throw some subtle shade at the crown.

"If you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you'll know that I've always loved cooking, and crafting, and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can," she said excitedly. As a refresher, Markle shut down her former blog, The Tig, which was established in 2014 and named after her favorite wine, Tignanello, in 2017, right before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle indirectly suggests that because she joined the royal family, she wasn't able to do what she loved, but now she can.