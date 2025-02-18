The Subtle Shade In Meghan Markle's Rebranding You May Have Missed
Since stepping away from royal duties, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been able to embrace life on their own terms. This has been particularly gratifying for Markle, who was prone to finding new ways to break royal rules and add to the endless timeline of drama surrounding her and the royal family. While some thought she might return to acting, she's gone a different route that ironically brings her back to the small screen. Markle announced her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," in 2024, which features her cooking with celebrity guests. She also announced her own lifestyle brand, dubbed American Riviera Orchard, that same year. But in February 2025, Markle took to Instagram to announce her brand would now be called "As Ever." And in doing so, she appeared to throw some subtle shade at the crown.
"If you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you'll know that I've always loved cooking, and crafting, and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can," she said excitedly. As a refresher, Markle shut down her former blog, The Tig, which was established in 2014 and named after her favorite wine, Tignanello, in 2017, right before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle indirectly suggests that because she joined the royal family, she wasn't able to do what she loved, but now she can.
Meghan Markle's new blog could be filled with royal snark
Although there is no known rule that a member of the royal family can't have a blog, "The Tig" was allegedly shuttered because of all the media speculation that came with being a part of the royal family. "It wasn't so much that her blog was criticized as it was used to fuel false speculation about her personal life with the prince," writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family."
The fact that Markle had to stop pursuing her passion to avoid being ruthlessly massacred in the media likely left her jaded. Now, we can't help but wonder if she'll use her platform to make more subtle digs at the royal family. After all, she was already taking shots at them before she even met Prince Harry. In one of Markle's 2014 blog posts that later caused a stir, she seemingly mocked Kate Middleton's princess image. "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," she wrote. Markle went on to note that she wasn't a Cinderella fan and instead preferred feminist superheroine She-Ra, Princess of Power.