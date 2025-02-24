Ariana Grande Looks Completely Different Without Hair Extensions

People who saw Ariana Grande's Broadway debut back in 2008 were in for a treat — they saw the superstar before her rise to fame and with her natural hairstyle, which consists of stunning thick curls.

Advertisement

Grande's stylist Alyx Lui has since tried to bring back a little nostalgia by caring for Ari's natural hair. In 2019, Lui posted a picture on Instagram of the singer lying down and sporting dark, thick curls. The hair falls just to her shoulders but looks voluminous and beautiful. They captioned the picture, "Natural curls coming in strong with a little TLC."

Grande's mother, Joan Grande, has also taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her love of her daughter's natural hair. "Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own ... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you," she wrote to Ariana in 2020.

In February 2019, Ariana posted an adorable throwback pic of herself at just five years old. Young Ari had the biggest, cutest smile complete with picturesque curls covering her whole head. And apparently, not everything has changed from when Grande was that precious little girl. Grande captioned the photo (via Cosmopolitan), "If I'm honest ... this is still exactly what I look like without lashes and my pony."

Advertisement