Jamie Dornan Was Totally Mortified When He Met Liv Tyler

Jamie Dornan has had a few relationships with celebrities, like his former girlfriend Keira Knightley. However, Steven Tyler's daughter, Liv Tyler, caught Dornan's eye before he became a celebrity. The "Robin Hood" star had a deep crush on Tyler in his younger years, which he's been very open about in the past. "I had a black-and-white picture of Liv Tyler by my bed. I used to kiss it every night before I went to bed," Dornan said in an interview with British Vogue.

Advertisement

Since Dornan would later end up in the same industry as Tyler, it seemed inevitable that they'd cross paths. But when they finally did in New York, things didn't play out as Dornan might have hoped. A friend of Dornan's who was with him at the time hinted at the actor's childhood secret. In the end, he had no choice but to come clean to Tyler. "And I had to tell Liv Tyler to her face that I used to kiss a black-and-white picture of her every night," he said. Embarrassing yourself in front of your crush is every secret admirer's worst-case scenario. So, although Tyler took the news well, it was still mortifying for Dornan.