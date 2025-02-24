Jamie Dornan Was Totally Mortified When He Met Liv Tyler
Jamie Dornan has had a few relationships with celebrities, like his former girlfriend Keira Knightley. However, Steven Tyler's daughter, Liv Tyler, caught Dornan's eye before he became a celebrity. The "Robin Hood" star had a deep crush on Tyler in his younger years, which he's been very open about in the past. "I had a black-and-white picture of Liv Tyler by my bed. I used to kiss it every night before I went to bed," Dornan said in an interview with British Vogue.
Since Dornan would later end up in the same industry as Tyler, it seemed inevitable that they'd cross paths. But when they finally did in New York, things didn't play out as Dornan might have hoped. A friend of Dornan's who was with him at the time hinted at the actor's childhood secret. In the end, he had no choice but to come clean to Tyler. "And I had to tell Liv Tyler to her face that I used to kiss a black-and-white picture of her every night," he said. Embarrassing yourself in front of your crush is every secret admirer's worst-case scenario. So, although Tyler took the news well, it was still mortifying for Dornan.
Jamie Dornan's crush on Liv Tyler went nowhere
It's worth noting that Jamie Dornan's celebrity crush didn't amount to more than that. He's been with his wife, Amelia Warner, since 2010 and married since 2013. Additionally, Liv Tyler has reportedly been with stars ranging from David Hirsch and Joaquin Phoenix. However, Dornan has never been linked to Tyler romantically, not even as a rumor. Moreover, Tyler and Dornan have never worked together on a film. For all we know, Dornan's embarrassing moment with Tyler could have been their only interaction. In most cases, celebrity crushes simply don't measure up to the love of your life, and this one seems to be no exception.
Dornan found himself working alongside another long-time crush in the blockbuster franchise "50 Shades of Grey." During Dornan's childhood years, he and his friends gushed about veteran actor Kim Basinger. "Everyone was like, 'Oh, yeah. Kim Basinger,'" Dornan briefly reminisced with Entertainment Tonight. But Dornan had the surreal opportunity to work with Basinger when she was cast as his older love interest in the sequel "Fifty Shades Darker." Regardless of Dornan's feelings about his role in the franchise, sharing scenes with his former crush was surely a highlight. As much as he might've fancied Basinger, though, Dornan admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that Tyler was his most prominent crush in his youth.