The Stunning Transformation Of Big Bang Theory's Christine Baranski Over The Years

Christine Baranski has been a staple in the entertainment industry for decades, and her fans know her from her diverse portfolio. Be it as the no-nonsense Dr. Beverly Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory;" her musically inclined characters in "Chicago," "Into the Woods," or the "Mamma Mia!" movies; or even as lawyer Diane Lockhart on "The Good Wife," there aren't many genres Baranski hasn't been seen in — but she didn't get there overnight.

Like many famous actors, Baranski worked her way up from school plays and bit parts to become a household name. Interestingly, she's typically not the leading lady of the movies and TV shows she stars in, but her deadpan comedic timing and sophistication end up stealing the spotlight every time she's on screen. She's also known for playing women who take charge and refuse to take any BS from anyone. In an interview with W Magazine about her character on "The Gilded Age," Baranski shared: "One of my castmates came to work with my picture on a T-shirt and my quotation 'Heads have rolled for less.' I thought if you make it onto a T-shirt that's being worn at a gay pride parade, you've certainly entered cult status." And indeed she has.

