The Stunning Transformation Of The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons
Actor Jim Parsons found fame as Dr. Sheldon Cooper, the brilliant and quirky character on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The series was a hit for the network and ran for 12 seasons, solidifying the relatively unknown Parsons as a household name and a true star of the small screen. While Sheldon typically sported a short haircut and wore comic book tees, Parsons' look since the series ended has been a far cry from that character.
Parsons underwent a stunning transformation due to his casting in the 2022 film "Spoiler Alert." The emotional movie, starring Parsons and Ben Aldridge, is based on journalist Michael Ausiello's memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies," and features Parsons in the lead role as Ausiello. Parsons grew out his hair into a more stylish cut and dressed more fashionably for the film.
The movie tells the heartfelt true story of Ausiello's relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, and it was a role that Parsons was excited to play. "It was challenging, it was extremely rewarding," he admitted during a 2022 "Today" interview. "It felt really like a privilege to be able to tell this story." The film showed Parsons in a new light. Not only was he styled differently, but the emotional depth gave viewers a new way to see him.
Jim Parsons was unrecognizable after growing a full beard
Jim Parsons is well-known as the eccentric scientist and comic book fanboy Sheldon Cooper on the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." But while fans are accustomed to watching him in that role, seeing him off-camera has undoubtedly been surprising, mostly because of his different looks through the years.
Parsons showcased one of those looks when he arrived at the 2024 CFDA Awards, sporting a bushy beard and wearing a designer suit, which he admitted was something new for him. While his choice of attire was made on a whim, his decision to grow facial hair was the result of a conversation with his barber, who wore a beard himself. "I was like, 'You always have a beard,'" Parsons said to Entertainment Tonight, "and he was like, 'Well, I kind of have a weak chin.'" Parsons took that idea and ran with it.
He also admitted that while he grew it for his role in the Broadway play "Our Town," it wasn't something he really needed to do, but he was excited by the possibility of a new look. "It can change the shape of your face. I was like, 'I want to try it,'" he said. Seeing Parsons with a full beard, he appears like a whole new person.
Jim Parsons bleached his hair blond during quarantine
When appearing in projects like 2016's "Hidden Figures," Jim Parsons looked the part and explored his range as an actor. But off camera, Parsons is a normal guy who often dresses casually and isn't afraid to try something new when it comes to his personal grooming.
"The Big Bang Theory" star proved that fearlessness in 2020 when he decided to switch from his usually dark hair to a new bleached blond look. During an interview with SiriusXM, Parsons revealed the reason behind his new Covid lockdown appearance. "Quarantine causes changes," Parsons remarked. "I wanted to shake things up for my husband, who only has one companion. Now he's got a sort of one-and-a-half companions."
During an appearance on "The Ellen Show," Parsons teased that a new dyed look was coming just weeks before he made the change. But when it came to letting his husband, Todd Spiewak, cut his hair, Parsons was adamant. "Absolutely not, no. When has that worked out well unless your spouse happens to be a hairstylist?" Parsons asked. Despite being together for many years, Parsons still wouldn't trust Spiewak near him with a pair of scissors.
Jim Parsons completely changed his look in a 2020 photoshoot
In the years following "The Big Bang Theory's" final season, the cast has all moved on to other endeavors. The series star Jim Parsons has emerged as a respected actor who's passionate about his work. He's also a well-dressed man whose suave and fashionable appearance often makes headlines.
That was the case in 2020, thanks to a photoshoot for the cover of L'Officiel Australia. Parsons was photographed decked out in colorful designer clothing, which was more modern than anything his fans could have imagined. Parsons' grooming was also drastically different, as his hair was bleached blond, making him even more unrecognizable.
In an interview with the magazine, Parsons talked about "The Boys in the Band," the 1968 Broadway hit about a group of gay friends that was adapted into a Netflix film starring Parsons. Parsons plays Michael, a character who undergoes a drastic personality change in the film. "I loved playing Michael," he admitted. "I developed great empathy for him and the tortured way he lived his life and, at some point in the process, I began to see more and more ways I identified with him." Perhaps Parsons' ability to transform for roles allowed him to identify with the character's changes throughout the story.