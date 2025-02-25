What Life Was Like For Hallmark's Natalie Hall Before Acting

Though she technically got her start at the network in the early 2010s, Natalie Hall didn't become a staple of the Hallmark Channel until around 2019. Since then, the actor has starred in a number of their signature made-for-TV movies, including "Fly Away With Me" and the underrated Hallmark Christmas flick "Noel Next Door." Along the way, Hall has also appeared in more mainstream TV productions, such as hit dramas "Pretty Little Liars" and "Charmed." But before she decided to pursue acting as a profession, Hall had her pick of jobs, since she boasted multiple talents while growing up in Vancouver.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the future Hallmark star was actually one of the only girls on an all-boys soccer team as a kid (something her life story notably has in common with that of "The Karate Kid" star Elisabeth Shue). However, Hall's path to Hollywood can be traced all the way back to her younger days, when her mother pushed her to follow in her footsteps and become a professional dancer.

"My mom was actually a performer," Hall proudly informed Media From the Heart in 2020. "She was a dancer. She put me into dancing when I was three years old. I started off doing dancing and ballet and started singing." The actor moved to New York City at 18, at which point Hall joined Broadway touring productions of both "A Chorus Line" and "Wicked." As she noted simply, "That's how it all got started."

