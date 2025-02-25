The Tragic Story Of Lily Collins' Life

This article contains discussion of eating disorders, substance abuse, and abusive relationships.

Lily Collins' life has been surprisingly full of tragedies that tend to get overlooked because of her famous last name. The "Emily in Paris" star is the only child of legendary musician Phil Collins and his now ex-wife Jill Tavelman, and suffice it to say that people never let her forget it. As Lily admitted in a December 2022 interview with Vogue France, although she had a passion for singing, she ultimately chose to become an actor because she didn't want to be constantly compared to her famous father. Lily also weighed in on the nepo baby debate. "It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," she confessed. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."

Meanwhile, in a chat with V Magazine that same month, the "Love, Rosie" star made it clear that she didn't receive any handouts in the early days of her career and dealt with tons of rejection for being "too green." Although Lily didn't quite understand the criticism, she refused to be deterred. In fact, it only motivated her to work harder to hone her craft and ensure that her dreams came true. Speaking to Marie Claire in 2014, she recalled how Hollywood agents would ask her the most unique things about herself early on in her journey, and she would inevitably have to say her family. After only working on a handful of films, Lily had a stunning transformation and with it, got some better things to share. Unfortunately, her fame also brought public scrutiny and criticism.

