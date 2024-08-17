Real-Life Partners Of The Emily In Paris Cast
While the characters of the Netflix series" Emily in Paris" might be caught up in love triangles, glam soirées, and endless romantic flings, their real-life romances are playing out a little differently. William Abadie, for example, who plays Antoine, shares that his character's love life is way busier than his has ever been. He does admit, however, to wooing older women in the past. "I've certainly had my own adventures in that area, especially when I was younger, with women who have been a bit older than me," he told the New York Post in 2020.
The same goes for Lucas Bravo, who is clearly a lot less romantically erratic and way more private than his character Gabriel. Bravo confessed to Glamour in 2020 that, just like Gabriel, he felt "kind of lost, but hopeful and curious about anything that's going to happen to me," but was firmly single and unattached at the time. It's been a couple of years since the interview, but not much seems to have changed in Bravo's love life.
Thankfully, other cast members seem to have struck it lucky in love, including two actors who actually met on the set.
Lily Collins is married to film director Charlie McDowell
Emily Cooper has an array of potential suitors desperate to win her heart in "Emily in Paris," but in real life, actor Lily Collins is already spoken for. The actress tied the knot with her movie director husband Charlie McDowell in a whimsically beautiful ceremony in 2021. Interestingly, their history dates back to 2019, with their first joint project, "Gilded Rage." According to Cooper, it was love at first sight. "It was kind of one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day," she said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
McDowell must have felt the same way because he popped the big question just a year later in September 2020. He even shared the big news on Instagram with a gorgeous picture of Cooper. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you," he wrote on Instagram. The couple doesn't have any kids as of this writing, but they are dog parents to a cute pooch named Redford.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman found love on the set of Emily in Paris
Back in October 2023, "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, posted a picture with Paul Forman, who plays Nicolas de Léon, that sparked rumors of a relationship. However, it wasn't until January 2024, shortly after she went through a medical emergency, that they made their relationship Instagram official. "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. [...] I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say." And for the fans still in doubt, Park posted another Insta photo of her and Forman a few days later. She even hinted that they'd been dating for about a year.
Months later, in an August 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Park shared that they had remained friends until they approached the end of their filming, and Forman confessed his feelings for her. She tried to convince him that he was wrong and did the same thing when Lily Collins pointed out their chemistry.
However, eventually, even Park couldn't deny her feelings. "And I was like, Oh my god, I've lied to my best friend. I really do like this guy. What do I do?" Luckily, they made it work without affecting their business relationship. Speaking to Good Morning America, he said that it was a real "pleasure" working with Park amidst their growing feelings. "I was working with someone who's such a supportive person, so generous and so kind. It's always lovely to work with actors like that," he said.
Kate Walsh is engaged to Andrew Nixon, an Australian farmer
Kate Walsh's character Madeline Wheeler might have a dull love life as she navigates her pregnancy and motherhood with an absentee father, but her real life is anything but. The actor has been married once and is now engaged to an Aussie farmer named Andrew Nixon. Walsh's first marriage came shortly after she left Grey's Anatomy and starred in the "Private Practice" spinoff. They had been dating for only three months before their wedding in 2007, and divorced after less than two years.
However, this time around, Walsh seems determined to get it right with Nixon. The couple met in January 2020 and kept things under wraps until 2022, when Walsh slipped up and revealed that they were engaged. Since Nixon isn't in the show business, they've found it pretty easy to keep their love life away from the press. Unlike Walsh's cats, her fiance is not a frequent figure on her Instagram page, and the two are rarely spotted in public, except for a handful of red-carpet events.
This doesn't stop Walsh from celebrating his birthday on Instagram, and a cute post on August 10, 2024, hints that the pair is still going strong. "Taking a break from my regular cat posts to honor THE jungle cat himself: @andynix1 my love, on his birthday," Walsh captioned the post. "It's fair to say I'm pretty thrilled that you were born, darling!"
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly dating Shakira
Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris, sparked dating rumors with musician Shakira after appearing in her music video, Puntería. Their rumored romance comes after more than two years since Shakira divorced footballer Gerard Pique. Shortly after the video was released, Laviscount posted an Instagram post that fans believed was a cryptic message. "Shooting my shot," he captioned it.
Apart from giving intense sexual chemistry in the music video, Laviscount and Shakira were spotted getting dinner together in New York's Carbone. Was it a dinner meeting between business partners or a date between lovers? Fans definitely seem to think it's the latter, especially since several media outlets claim that insider sources have confirmed this steamy romance.
US Weekly, quoting an insider, reports that the two have a growing relationship and that the musician finds him funny and charming. "Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he's very into her." However, the Daily Mail claims that Shakira's friends are suspicious of Laviscount's true intentions. So, what do Shakira and Laviscount have to say about these rumors? Well, the musician hasn't officially addressed them, but Laviscount has. Speaking to ET about the speculations regarding his private life, he responded, " I think people are gonna speculate. They're gonna do, do what they do. I love to create. I love to do what I do."
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, and several other Emily in Paris cast members are single
Unfortunately, single folks outnumber those in relationships on the set of "Emily in Paris." Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (who plays Sylvie), for example, told Robert Crampton of The Times that she doesn't date because she's occupied with work. Crampton also shared that the actor was pretty direct about handling unwanted questions about her dating and personal life. Similarly, Bruno Gouery, who plays Luc, appears to be single and happily occupied with his work. He doesn't even appear to have had any previous public relationships.
Camille Razat, on the other hand, may or may not be in a relationship. Previously, she was pretty open about dating Etienne Baret, a photographer. The pair even got engaged — then radio silence. Baret's pictures are gone from Razat's page, and the two haven't been spotted together in a while. They could have chosen to make their relationship 100% private, or they could have broken up. Samuel Arnold (who plays Julien) is another "Emily in Paris" actor who isn't publicly in a relationship. His Instagram page, though active, doesn't have a trace of a romantic relationship, and many of his red-carpet appearances are solo.