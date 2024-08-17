Real-Life Partners Of The Emily In Paris Cast

While the characters of the Netflix series" Emily in Paris" might be caught up in love triangles, glam soirées, and endless romantic flings, their real-life romances are playing out a little differently. William Abadie, for example, who plays Antoine, shares that his character's love life is way busier than his has ever been. He does admit, however, to wooing older women in the past. "I've certainly had my own adventures in that area, especially when I was younger, with women who have been a bit older than me," he told the New York Post in 2020.

The same goes for Lucas Bravo, who is clearly a lot less romantically erratic and way more private than his character Gabriel. Bravo confessed to Glamour in 2020 that, just like Gabriel, he felt "kind of lost, but hopeful and curious about anything that's going to happen to me," but was firmly single and unattached at the time. It's been a couple of years since the interview, but not much seems to have changed in Bravo's love life.

Thankfully, other cast members seem to have struck it lucky in love, including two actors who actually met on the set.