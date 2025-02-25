Everything Drew Carey Has Said About His Mental Health Journey

"The Price is Right" star Drew Carey is one of the most established comedians of his generation, having first found success with "The Drew Carey Show," and later as the host of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" But despite his comic career, the daytime host has been very candid about his mental health journey. He's shared stories of his struggles over the years, from his younger days, into adulthood.

Advertisement

One of those stories was told in a February 2025 Us Weekly piece, in which Carey talked about experiencing depression at the age of 8, following the death of his father. He also revealed that it caused him to begin biting his nails, a habit that continued into his later years. "When I was in grade school and junior high, I not only bit my nails, I'd bite my cuticles," Carey admitted. "I'd bite the pads of my fingers and tear the skin off until they bled."

Carey went on to say that even though he was a Christian in junior high, it didn't help him mentally, and actually made things worse. "I felt I was never good enough because I was a sinner, and everything was always going to be bad."