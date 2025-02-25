The Time Beth Behrs Hilariously Reacted To Her Own Worst Hair Fails
While some details of "2 Broke Girls" may have gone unnoticed, the most memorable element is the iconic blonde-brunette bestie duo Caroline (Beth Behrs) and Max (Kat Dennings), at the center of the show. Behr and Dennings' hairstyles have become a "Broke Girls" staple — the cherry on top of any Halloween costume inspired by the sitcom. However, behind the scenes, hair posed a major challenge for Behrs.
"The Neighborhood" star apparently had trouble finding the perfect updo for many of her red-carpet events. Behrs posted a video on TikTok in December 2024, likening her past hairstyles to film and TV characters. The first review was of her 2012 Golden Globes After Party look, where she opted for a beehive style. "It's giving Buddy Pine from 'The Incredibles' meets Johnny Bravo," said Behrs. She wasn't the only one to critique this look. Glamour even gave her the "award for wackiest updo." Reacting to her hairstyle from the 2014 Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, Behrs was left "too stunned to speak." She eventually joked, "It's giving Janis Ian," referencing the "Mean Girls" character.
Many of her fans refuted her criticisms, assuring her that she looked fabulous. "The yellow one is iconic. Don't hate on it," one user commented about a red-carpet look, which she joked made her look like a Rockette. "I love your humor lol. You're beautiful no matter what," another said. One of her Instagram followers came to her defense, saying that although her hair was teased too much, the look wasn't bad overall.
Beth Behrs' style inspiration came from her TV character
Her TikTok wasn't the first time Beth Behrs recognized her 2012 style faux pas. In an interview for Oprah.com, the actor mentioned her infamous Golden Globes After Party look, saying it was the fashion choice she regretted most. Behrs described it as "A poufy, pink, one-shouldered dress and big Frankenstein hair ... I knew when I was leaving the house that it wasn't right, but it was too late to change. It was like prom in the '80s." Behrs' style has come a long way since then, and she's been open about her evolution.
While on Jessica Harlow's YouTube segment "LiveDress" in 2013, Behrs revealed that her personal style was inspired by her "2 Broke Girls" character Caroline Channing, a dethroned New York socialite who sported a preppy style when not in her diner uniform and never forgot her string of pearls. At first, Behrs' style didn't quite match the stiletto-wearing Upper East Sider she played on TV, but she eventually evolved to dress more like Caroline.
In her Substack newsletter, "The Green Mane Initiative," Behrs confessed that she showed up to her audition for the hit sitcom in cowboy boots — a staple in her wardrobe. "By my sixth or seventh callback, Michael Patrick King — the genius behind 'Sex and the City' — called and asked, 'Do you own a pair of heels?'" wrote the actor. Her "Broke Girls" character gave her the stunning transformation for which she was ready. She joked that it was only because of her character that she learned important fashion insights, like the significance of red-bottomed Louboutins.