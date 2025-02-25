The Time Beth Behrs Hilariously Reacted To Her Own Worst Hair Fails

While some details of "2 Broke Girls" may have gone unnoticed, the most memorable element is the iconic blonde-brunette bestie duo Caroline (Beth Behrs) and Max (Kat Dennings), at the center of the show. Behr and Dennings' hairstyles have become a "Broke Girls" staple — the cherry on top of any Halloween costume inspired by the sitcom. However, behind the scenes, hair posed a major challenge for Behrs.

Advertisement

"The Neighborhood" star apparently had trouble finding the perfect updo for many of her red-carpet events. Behrs posted a video on TikTok in December 2024, likening her past hairstyles to film and TV characters. The first review was of her 2012 Golden Globes After Party look, where she opted for a beehive style. "It's giving Buddy Pine from 'The Incredibles' meets Johnny Bravo," said Behrs. She wasn't the only one to critique this look. Glamour even gave her the "award for wackiest updo." Reacting to her hairstyle from the 2014 Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, Behrs was left "too stunned to speak." She eventually joked, "It's giving Janis Ian," referencing the "Mean Girls" character.

Many of her fans refuted her criticisms, assuring her that she looked fabulous. "The yellow one is iconic. Don't hate on it," one user commented about a red-carpet look, which she joked made her look like a Rockette. "I love your humor lol. You're beautiful no matter what," another said. One of her Instagram followers came to her defense, saying that although her hair was teased too much, the look wasn't bad overall.

Advertisement