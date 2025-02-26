Inside Garth Brooks' Messy Legal Drama

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Garth Brooks has spent decades in the spotlight and has become one of the most celebrated country music artists of all time. With many accolades and acclaim, Brooks maintained a positive public image despite his divorce from his first wife, Sandy Mahl. However, that all changed in October 2024 when news broke that Brooks was being sued for alleged sexual assault and battery. The lawsuit was filed under "Jane Roe" to protect the accuser's identity. Still, it clarified that the individual in question had previously worked as a makeup and hairstylist for Brooks.

The lawsuit alleges that, among other things, Brooks exposed himself and inappropriately shared sexual fantasies with the plaintiff in 2019. The plaintiff also confirmed that although she only began doing Brooks' hair and makeup in 2017, she'd worked for his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, since 1999.

Brooks quickly responded to the allegations in a public statement to CNN, denying any truth to Roe's claims and accusing her of trying to extort him. Brooks said, "I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars." When CNN first broke the story, it was not known that Brooks was involved. The initial report stated that an anonymous celebrity was asking a court to declare sexual allegations against them untrue before the lawsuit was even filed. Once the suit was officially filed and Brooks was named, he unsurprisingly moved forward with a motion to dismiss it.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).