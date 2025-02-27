Inside Beth Behrs' Relationship Timeline With Michael Gladis

"2 Broke Girls" and "The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs has been with her man for over a decade, and they're the epitome of relationship goals. Like many of her "Broke Girls" castmates and their real-life partners, Behrs found love in the industry with "Mad Men" star Michael Gladis. Since the pair first started dating in 2010, they've had a fairly typical romance since then, hitting all the couple milestones like clockwork.

In 2015 — while still in the dating stage — Behrs told People that Gladis "is the best." The adventure-seeking couple were adamant about trying a new activity together: cooking. "He actually has taught me about cooking," Behrs told the outlet. "When we met I didn't know where kale was in the grocery store."

Behrs taught Gladis about her skills in return. According to the actor, she shared her passion for horseback riding with Gladis, per The Hollywood Reporter. The affinity for horses was eventually passed on to the pair's daughter; Behrs shared a photo of all three of the family's boots on Instagram. "Nothing makes me happier [than] three sets of dirty barn boots every time I come inside," she wrote. "Dreams do come true." Of course, to really get a feel for Behrs' fairytale romance, we must start from the beginning.

