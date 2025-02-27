Inside Beth Behrs' Relationship Timeline With Michael Gladis
"2 Broke Girls" and "The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs has been with her man for over a decade, and they're the epitome of relationship goals. Like many of her "Broke Girls" castmates and their real-life partners, Behrs found love in the industry with "Mad Men" star Michael Gladis. Since the pair first started dating in 2010, they've had a fairly typical romance since then, hitting all the couple milestones like clockwork.
In 2015 — while still in the dating stage — Behrs told People that Gladis "is the best." The adventure-seeking couple were adamant about trying a new activity together: cooking. "He actually has taught me about cooking," Behrs told the outlet. "When we met I didn't know where kale was in the grocery store."
Behrs taught Gladis about her skills in return. According to the actor, she shared her passion for horseback riding with Gladis, per The Hollywood Reporter. The affinity for horses was eventually passed on to the pair's daughter; Behrs shared a photo of all three of the family's boots on Instagram. "Nothing makes me happier [than] three sets of dirty barn boots every time I come inside," she wrote. "Dreams do come true." Of course, to really get a feel for Behrs' fairytale romance, we must start from the beginning.
Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis met at a 'Mad Men' afterparty
Like many of the Hollywood meet-cutes we hear about today, Beth Behrs met Michael Gladis at a premiere party in 2007. "We had a mutual friend who was a costume assistant on 'Mad Men,'" Behrs told the New York Post in 2019. According to Martha Stewart, the two met while celebrating a season premiere of "Mad Men" — their introduction reportedly happened when Gladis' sister snagged a photo of Behrs.
Their subsequent second interaction involved bonding over their similar appreciation for a specific music genre. "We connected about our mutual love of country music (a rare thing in L.A.) and he invited me over to 'play some tunes,'" Behrs told Martha Stewart about their romantic second meeting, per Nicki Swift. The couple started dating in 2010, and since then, they have found more in common with each other. "We love spending time with horses, in the outdoors, hiking and traveling together," Behrs, who is an equestrian, told the Post. "I've turned him into a total cowboy."
Michael Gladis popped the question in 2016
For the first half-dozen years of their relationship, Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis were fairly private about their romance. On July 11, 2016, the cat was out of the bag: they were engaged! The sitcom star posted on Instagram to share the news, along with a sweet collage of their engagement photos on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline and a photo booth strip from NYC's Parkside Lounge, showing off the ring. "I said yes!!" Behrs eagerly captioned the post. "6 years down a lifetime to go! #love."
The actor described the incredible setup of the proposal to E! News, saying, "He proposed on our friends Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend's rooftop at sunset with a private jazz band playing my favorite Miles Davis/John Coltrane song overlooking Manhattan!" She added, "It was magical. I was sobbing!" According to the outlet, Gladis Tweeted his satisfaction with the proposal, writing in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter): "She said 'yes'!! So happy. So relieved. So hung over!"
The couple got hitched at a ranch in 2018
A couple of years after their engagement, Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis tied the knot in a very special way. In July 2018, the pair got married at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, close to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Telling Ellen DeGeneres about the day on "The Ellen Show," the horse-lover described every animal interaction she had that day. "In the morning, it started with the horses — I had breakfast with them by myself at six in the morning," she began. "And then we were taking photos at the national park and a herd of buffalo crossed the national park while we were there." Like Cinderella, Behrs also attracted a hummingbird and a bee on her wedding day — the latter was especially endearing given she has her own cohort of bees, plus their wedding was bee-themed.
Behrs commemorated the day with a post on Instagram, writing: "I do, we did. Best day of my life." In an anniversary Instagram post five years later, the actor shared what looked to be a Yellowston-inspired wedding invitation in the shape of a Playbill. "We danced to Harvest Moon by Neil Young and sang under the stars. Black Beauty even made a cameo," she wrote, adding, "To the moon and back my love!"
They worked together on 'The Neighborhood'
The husband and wife have had separate, successful careers, but were given the opportunity of a lifetime when Michael Gladis briefly joined the cast of "The Neighborhood" in 2021. His wife Beth Behrs has been playing Gemma Johnson since the beginning of the CBS series. Gladis came on as physician Dr. Fisher in Season 3, Episode 10, titled, "Welcome to the Procedure." His appearance was short, but any "Mad Men" or Beth Behrs fan could recognize him in an instant.
When TVLine asked Behrs about working with Gladis on the episode, she said, "I may be biased, but I'm so excited to have the best actor I know join 'The Neighborhood.'" She added, "We've been together over 10 years, but we've never been able to work together in film or TV! We are beyond excited and can't wait to sneak in some smooches between takes." We're hoping to see more Dr. Fisher cameos in the future!
Michael and Beth welcomed a baby in 2022
The family of two became a family of three in 2022 when Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis welcomed their daughter, Emma George, into the world. Behrs and Gladis both posted the same black and white photo on their social media of their hands gently cradling their baby's. "Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!" the new mom wrote on Instagram.
On Gladis' first Father's Day, Behrs posted a heartwarming shoutout on Instagram to commemorate his milestone. "Watching you become a #girldad this past week has been the biggest heart explosion of all time," she wrote. As a toddler, Emma is already showing she has the dramatics gene, according to her mom. "Emma full-on acts out Carol Burnett singing ['Shy' from 'Once Upon a Mattress'] at one-and-a-half," Behrs revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2024. However, Behrs does not wish a career in the industry for her daughter. "I hope she wants to be a veterinarian," she told Jennifer Hudson. "Specifically an equine vet so I can save some money."