The Real-Life Partners Of The 2 Broke Girls Cast
Even though the beloved series "2 Broke Girls" was canceled in 2017, the charm of the two clueless 20-something-year-olds from the Williamsburg Diner is eternal. The multicamera sitcom, which aired on CBS in 2011, follows dethroned socialite Caroline Channing (Beth Behr) on her journey back to wealth when she meets her new co-worker/future business partner/bestie Max Black (Kat Dennings), a gritty Brooklyn native. For nearly all six seasons, the girls struggle to make ends meet while working at a diner in Williamsburg — hence the truthful title "2 Broke Girls" — but eventually land their dreams of becoming business owners, and subsequently, inseparable friends.
Throughout the series, Caroline and Max are subjected to the strange dating scene in New York, meeting guys like Caroline's married one-night stand or Max's prisoner ex with a tattoo of her face on his torso. But the girls had a happy ending in the long run, finding the guys of their dreams by the season finale. The reality for Behrs and Dennings is similar to what happens in the show, and a few of their co-stars who rounded out the quirky sitcom cast found love off-screen too.
Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis take comedy over romance
One of the two titular broke girls, Beth Behrs married her husband Michael Gladis in July 2018. A fellow actor, Gladis is known for his role as Paul Kinsey on the hit television series "Mad Men." In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Emma George, sharing their first glimpse at parenthood on Instagram and writing, Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!"
When speaking about Gladis, Behrs told People magazine in 2015 that "He's the best," adding that he's gotten her into a sweet hobby. "We cook together. He actually has taught me about cooking. When we met I didn't know where kale was in the grocery store," she said.
The actors have occasionally worked together, even showing off their comedy bone with a "Funny or Die" parody on married life. For Gladis' birthday in 2024, Behrs posted a series of hilarious photos on Instagram of the pair dressed as Rip and Beth from "Yellowstone." They had a Jackson Hole decoration, rifles, whiskey, cowboy hats, and a sign that said "gettin' hitched" — meaning the photo shoot may have been before they were married. Her caption perfectly encapsulated the theme, writing, "The best friend, husband and father a gal could ask for! I love you bushels, til the mountains tumble down, to the moon and back!"
Kat Dennings D.I.Y.ed her wedding with partner Andrew W.K.
At the end of "2 Broke Girls," we know that Max plans to marry her fiancé Randy, a happy ending similar to actor Kat Denning's real love life. In 2021, Dennings announced her engagement to musician Andrew W.K. not long after confirming they were in a relationship. In May of that year, she posted a photo of her ring on Instagram, with the caption: "Don't mind if I do."
In December 2023, the couple got married in their backyard, according to Vogue, who spoke to Dennings. The actor said, "We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything." One of the strange aspects of Dennings' wedding is that she handmade a lot of the pieces featured in her ceremony.
Like Dennings, her husband — real name Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier — has made a name for himself in the public eye. Wilkes-Krier is a rock musician and multi-instrumentalist who began releasing music in the '90s, and he started his career in a high school band called "Lab Lobotomy." Now, as of this writing, he has over 460k monthly listeners on Spotify.
Garrett Morris' decades-long marriage to his wife, Freda
Before he was Earl, the elderly cashier at the Williamsburg Diner on "2 Broke Girls," Garrett Morris was an indispensable cog in the "Saturday Night Live" machine. Morris was part of the original cast on the sketch comedy series alongside John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, and other prominent names in the comedy industry. His success on SNL granted him opportunities like "The Jamie Foxx Show" and 1993's "Coneheads" later in his career.
Morris married his wife, Freda Morris, on September 20, 1996. Little is publicly known about the couple's marriage, except that Freda often attends red carpets and award shows with her famous beau. The American Black Film Festival posted a photo of the couple on Instagram in 2024, congratulating Morris on winning the Honors Hollywood Legacy Award that night. Though Morris is active on social media, he doesn't share anything about his marriage with his followers.
Ed Quinn has a family with wife Heather Courtney-Quinn
Max Black's hunky boyfriend Randy Walsh may have had an on-again, off-again relationship with the show's heroine, but for Ed Quinn, the actor who portrays Randy, that's far from how his real love life looks. Quinn — an actor and model who is best known for "The Oval," besides "2 Broke Girls" — tied the knot with his partner Heather Courtney-Quinn in 2008, and they have been together ever since.
Courtney-Quinn's career began as a film producer. She worked on an undated project called "The Mexorcist," which also credits her husband as a writer, per IMDb. She is currently a wealth management advisor and the founder of Fortuna Wealth Management. Her Instagram is private and Quinn has not shared his life with his family on his socials, but Courtney-Quinn's LinkedIn background photo shows that she and Quinn share two boys.
Nick Zano found love in the industry with Leah Renee Cudmore
Max's hipster artist friend Johnny is unforgettable. Nick Zano, who played the Max-doting character, had frequent appearances on the sitcom, but he is most known for his part in the cast of the 2002 series "What I Like About You," famously starring Amanda Bynes. He previously dated his "Broke Girls" love interest, but now he's just part of Kat Denning's relationship history, as the two called it quits sometime in 2014.
Zano appears to have begun dating actor Leah Renee Cudmore in 2016 and the pair share two children together, son Wyatt and daughter Lennon. Though Cudmore's Instagram is private, Zano occasionally posts his family on the social platform. In May 2019, Zano gave a shoutout to Cudmore on Instagram for Mother's Day, writing: "Patience and poise in the middle of the daily parenthood tornados... #happymothersday @__leahrenee we love with our whole complete hearts."