The Real-Life Partners Of The 2 Broke Girls Cast

One of the two titular broke girls, Beth Behrs married her husband Michael Gladis in July 2018. A fellow actor, Gladis is known for his role as Paul Kinsey on the hit television series "Mad Men." In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Emma George, sharing their first glimpse at parenthood on Instagram and writing, Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!"

When speaking about Gladis, Behrs told People magazine in 2015 that "He's the best," adding that he's gotten her into a sweet hobby. "We cook together. He actually has taught me about cooking. When we met I didn't know where kale was in the grocery store," she said.

The actors have occasionally worked together, even showing off their comedy bone with a "Funny or Die" parody on married life. For Gladis' birthday in 2024, Behrs posted a series of hilarious photos on Instagram of the pair dressed as Rip and Beth from "Yellowstone." They had a Jackson Hole decoration, rifles, whiskey, cowboy hats, and a sign that said "gettin' hitched" — meaning the photo shoot may have been before they were married. Her caption perfectly encapsulated the theme, writing, "The best friend, husband and father a gal could ask for! I love you bushels, til the mountains tumble down, to the moon and back!"

