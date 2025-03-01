NBC News Anchor Tamron Hall's Most Controversial Moments

Tamron Hall may be most recognizable today as the host of her self-titled talk show "The Tamron Hall Show." However, before its September 2019 premiere, Hall was most known to many as a national correspondent for NBC News and co-host of "Today's Take." The latter was an additional third hour on the "Today Show." Getting to co-host "Today's Take" was a proud moment for Hall, who made history as the first African American woman to co-anchor any hour of "The Today Show."

Unfortunately, Hall's time on "Today's Take" did not last long. In February 2017, NBC chose to replace Hall with Megyn Kelly, offering her a lesser role on the network. Hall declined the offer, opting to end her contract and leave the network entirely, including its news affiliate, MSNBC. The move took many viewers by surprise, and backlash against the network was swift. The National Association of Black Journalists accused the network of whitewashing, and many fans criticized the decision on social media, particularly after Kelly soon found herself at the center of controversy.

Hall remained silent for a while, before opening up about the situation to USA Today in a 2019 interview. The journalist revealed that she was heartbroken about the situation, adding, "(Imagine) you've been putting in the work, and suddenly your employer says they're phasing you out ... It wasn't about who I was losing it to -– it was like a relationship where you're putting in 100% and the person who's putting in less has the nerve to break up with you." However, while many empathized with Hall for a decision she could not control, she would find herself embroiled in more controversies that drew heavy criticism of her choices and decisions.

