RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose's Daughter Bobbie's Health Issues, Explained
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose, usually known for starting up drama with her RHOSLC castmates, recently set aside the spectacle to share her daughter's medical emergency with the public to update fans on her well-being. She has two children with her husband, Justin Rose, whom she married in 2009. They now have two children: Bobbie, who is 14 years old, and Brooks, who is now 12 years old. Her older daughter, Bobbie, is the one who was recently hospitalized and in the ICU.
Bobbie's hospitalization was a hot topic in the news because of the star's success on "Real Housewives." Justin Rose posted a video (via Today) of her being lifted onto an ambulance with the caption, "Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing!" Today also reported that, in a since-expired Instagram story, Whitney Rose wrote, "My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation."
Asthma exacerbation essentially means that the typical symptoms of asthma, like coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, are so severe that hospitalization is required. It can be caused by a number of things, including allergies, air pollutants, infections, and more.
Whitney Rose's update on Bobbie's condition
In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, she shared her experience and updated fans on Bobbie's health and its impact on both her and her daughter. "That health scare with Bobbie was one of the most terrifying, hardest things I've gone through as a mom with my kids so far," she reflected. Basically, Bobbie was fighting for her life because of the severity of the attack, so it really shook Rose to her core. Thankfully, they both made it through.
"She is a fighter and she is strong and healthy. She's recovering and she's doing so much better. She's home," Rose said in the interview. She also revealed that, since the attack, she "had to change up some things in our life to make sure that her asthma never gets triggered that badly again." A reasonable reaction when a loved one is suffering. The Bravo star posted several Instagram stories, which have since expired, to provide details as they were happening, and she thanked everyone for keeping Bobbie in their thoughts. According to People, she wrote, "We are blessed to have such an amazing community with all of you. Хохо, Whitney & Bobbie."