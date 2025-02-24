"Love, exciting and new!" That classic opening line from the theme song for "The Love Boat." greeted viewers each Saturday night during the late 1970s and '80s who watched "The Love Boat." Set on the Pacific Princess cruise ship, the series followed the romantic escapades of passengers played by a revolving gaggle of guest stars. These celebrities ran the gamut, from up-and-coming stars (including two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks and future "Friends" star Courtney Cox, to name a couple), to Hollywood stars from a bygone era (Olivia de Havilland, Mickey Rooney, Gene Kelly, and Debbie Reynolds all guest-starred), to the downright unexpected — which was certainly the case when Andy Warhol came onboard.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans of the show also caught up with the weekly exploits of the ship's crew, which included Captain Merrill Stubing (Gavin McLeod, whose heartbreaking death at age 90 occurred in 2021), cruise director Julie McCoy (Lauren Tewes, who disappeared from Hollywood for tragic reasons), purser "Gopher" Smith (future four-term Iowa congressman Fred Grandy), and ship's doctor Adam Bricker (Bernie Kopell). Mixing up cocktails in the Princess lounge was bartender Isaac Washington, a fan-favorite character played by actor Ted Lange.

So what has he been up to since the show ended its 10-season run in 1987, after 250 episodes and countless miles at sea? Quite a bit, actually, which will be clear by reading on for a look at whatever happened to Ted Lange from "The Love Boat."

Advertisement