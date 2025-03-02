Meet Lil' Kim's Daughter, Royal Reign Jones

After Lil' Kim's 2021 Mother's Day performance, the rapper tweeted that having her daughter on stage with her was "one of the biggest highlights" of her career. That seriously means a lot coming from one of the most famous female rappers. So, of all things, choosing the moment she got to share the stage with her daughter as one of her career highlights shows how much she loves her baby girl.

It's all the love and support Royal gets that makes her a confident young girl with a ton of pizazz, who seems to enjoy the spotlight. While some celebrities keep their children's lives private – so private you might not even be aware they're parents, Lil' Kim is one of the celeb parents okay with sharing their child's life with fans. The rapper seems to enjoy it so much that in light of Royal's recent public appearances, we can't help but think she may be headed on the same career path as her mom.

Royal is just as proud of her mom as her mom is of her. In a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood, Lil' Kim shared how her daughter filmed a video and stated she wanted people to know she is "Lil' Kim's daughter." The rapper acknowledged that her daughter was becoming a bit more aware of who her mother is. As a lucky girl, getting to strut on the runway and going on stage to perform with her famous mom, Royal Reign Jones is most definitely aware who her mother is now.

