What Happened To Lil' Kim?
Lil' Kim is the type of artist who is impossible to ignore. Her career is incredible, and her hard-hitting, explicit lyrics and outlandish style have earned her respect in the music industry. She is also not afraid to be herself, and she's come a long way from where she started to what she has achieved. In many ways, she has a rags-to-riches story, and before her success in the '90s, she witnessed her parents' early separation and instability and struggles of the streets of Brooklyn, New York.
"We had a lot of pride," she told the Los Angeles Times in a 2000 interview. "My mom was really a queen, but she just kind of got caught up in the wrong roads. I've fought a lot on the streets because I had to. When you're on the streets, people feel like they can do anything to you because you've got nothing and don't have anybody." Her life has undoubtedly changed immeasurably, but that doesn't mean it's always filled with beautiful, joyous moments. Lil' Kim has found herself at the center of speculation regarding her changing appearance and has also struggled with self-esteem issues. Here is what happened to Lil' Kim, what she's overcome to get here, and who she is today.
Lil' Kim's appearance is the topic of much speculation
Lil' Kim has accomplished many things in her life, but instead of her musical achievements, her appearance is often the most widely reported thing about her. There's been much speculation over the "Can't Hold Us Down" musician's face and how it has changed over the years. Lil' Kim has become known for trying out interesting hairstyles and bold fashion choices and is the first to admit that she likes to experiment with her look.
"My whole thing what I do is the image," Lil' Kim said in an interview in 2000 with "One World Music Beat." She continued, "One day, you may catch me in a purple wig; you may catch me in a green wig; that's what I do. You may catch me in different color eyes; that's what I do. You may catch me with my own hair, my own eyes; that's what I do."
But there's also been plenty of commentary on the shade of her foundation, the plumpness of her lips, and reports of plastic surgery (most notably on the different shape of her eyes). "They seem elongated and completely different," plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Us Weekly of the "Magic Stick" rapper's eyes. "Kim would have had to have surgery to remove the fat, skin, and tissue to create this new eye shape."
She has admitted to struggling with low self-esteem
Lil' Kim has acknowledged she has struggled with self-acceptance and low self-esteem. Despite many people thinking she is absolutely gorgeous, she has not been able to believe this for herself after years of bad relationships in which men made her feel like she was competing with others.
"I have low self-esteem and I always have," she told Newsweek in a 2000 interview. "Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the long-hair type. Really beautiful women that left me thinking, 'How I can I compete with that?' Being a regular Black girl wasn't good enough."
Her honesty and vulnerability are admirable, but her comments are also incredibly sad. This is one of the first and most successful female rappers whose music paved the way for other women in the industry and whose talent inspired many around the world. And it seems her feelings can also be traced back to her childhood. In the same interview, Lil' Kim commented on her father's treatment of her and how he was exceptionally critical of her appearance. "Everything about me was wrong — my hair, my clothes, just me," she explained.
Lil' Kim's outfits have always made headlines
Lil' Kim is nothing if not unique, and her style has certainly made plenty of headlines over the years. She has admitted to wanting to change her appearance and experiment with different looks — and has made many memorable outfit choices over the years. This includes the purple ensemble she wore to the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards red carpet and the hot pink Versace outfit she rocked at the Met Gala that same year (two of many incredible expressions of her singular style).
Lil' Kim is unafraid to be herself, and her long-standing relationship with Donatella Versace has helped her create some of her most iconic looks. Reflecting on the Met Gala look from 1999, the musician told Vogue, "Donatella is my girl. We've loved each other from the moment we first saw each other. At the Met, you're a designer's muse [and] she loved the fact that I have fun in her clothes."
Fans who want a little piece of Lil' Kim's style can also shop her collection with the retailer Pretty Little Thing. It's a collaboration to honor her '90s looks.
She has been accused of skin bleaching
In later years, fans have commented on Lil' Kim's complexion and how she appears to now have notably lighter skin. Several theories have suggested why this is, including reports of skin bleaching. "It's clear that there has been some skin bleaching. She's probably used chemicals, which contain very high doses of acids, on her face, combined with high-acid creams to lighten her skin," plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Us Weekly in 2016.
Social media has also served as a place for people to debate the musician's appearance. She has been unimpressed with the speculation and has responded to a critic's comment with one of her own (although it has since been deleted, The Jasmine Brand got a screenshot). "Ok but when the f*** did I bleach my skin u miserable Moron!" she wrote. She also commented that "haters will always have something to say."
Lil' Kim is no stranger to criticism and hate
Lil' Kim rarely lets fans see how negative comments affect her, but the kind of constant speculation about her appearance and life that she's endured might hurt even the strongest person. She has made multiple headlines because of her changing face or been confronted with accusations about how she altered her image. Then again, she's used to the hate and has her ways of dealing with it.
"When I first got into this industry, I received a lot of hate. I still receive a lot of hate. ... I'm a sensitive person," she said during a speech at the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network Awards in 2016. "But every time I talk to God, he says, 'Let them keep hating.' So, I just say, 'Yeah, OK. I got God on my side. What y'all gonna do with me now?'" Her comments suggest she is willing to shut down whoever takes her on, but there are other people in her corner who are ready to fight for her. This includes rapper Cardi B.
Cardi B came to Lil' Kim's defense in 2021 when she told fans that this treatment of her fellow musician was unacceptable. She called the backlash that Lil' Kim receives "heartbreaking," adding, "She is so sweet, supportive and a REAL F***IN' LEGEND."
Fans have accused her of editing her photos
How much of Lil' Kim's appearance has resulted from experimenting with her look or undergoing cosmetic procedures? According to some, these aren't the only reason she looks so different in the photos she has posted on social media, and plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine has also suggested that the musician alters her pictures with the use of Photoshop.
"When you look at earlier pictures from just a few weeks ago, she couldn't have made these drastic changes in such a short amount of time," Dr. Levine told Us Weekly. "The work on her jaw and eyes, which seem to be the biggest changes, could not have healed properly in time to snap these new selfies. She looks morphed and distorted. I can't even see her ears in some of the pictures. Where did her ears go?!"
Dr. Levine is not the only person to have commented on the potential use of filters or image altering, and Lil' Kim's fans and critics have been eager to share their thoughts in the comment section of her posts. Some are positive, but others? Not so much.
Lil' Kim altered her nose because of a domestic violence incident
Lil' Kim has admitted to changing her nose, but it is not for the reason that some may have speculated. Instead, her decision stemmed from a domestic violence incident. She shared her story and later commented on it again in a 2005 interview with Hot 97 host Angie Martinez to bring awareness to other women who may find themselves in the same situation. The rapper noted that despite her star status at the time, she had "a broken nose, black eyes, all that stuff."
She also said, "I had fixed it already, and after that it was broken," before opting for another surgery on her nose. She was not ashamed of this decision, so she addressed it publicly. As for the commentary from the media and critics? She claimed it did not bother her. Lil' Kim also claimed despite the misconception that she altered her nose because of low self-esteem, the real reason was vanity. "I think I did it because I was a little too vain, you know, at the time," she said. "[I was] trying to be perfect. I'm a perfectionist."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at its website.
Lil' Kim has struggled to command the respect she deserves
The music industry and its female representation may be more equal now than it was in the '90s, but at the peak of Lil' Kim's success, she paved the way for other female rappers. This is widely acknowledged and accepted, but that does not mean her journey to the top was always easy. Did respect come to her immediately, or did she struggle to earn it?
Lil' Kim gave a glimpse into her thoughts during her interview with Refinery29 in 2021. "I just never see what everyone else sees in me. I guess that's funny," she explained. But she also shifted her focus to breaking into the industry, which is notoriously male-dominated. It may have initially given her "freedom" to express herself, "but it's a catch-22," she said, "because once you get in the industry, you become bound by what freed you. It's a lockdown, and that's what a lot of us women face."
Despite decades of success, she still wants more
For some, Lil' Kim remains a mystery. For others, she is misunderstood. She reflected on this early in her career in her 2000 interview with the Los Angeles Times ahead of her second album. "There's still a lot of people who don't understand what I do and who my character is," she said. "They think that it comes off raunchy and that I talk slutty because my last album was really sexual." But who she is isn't for any of us to define. Lil' Kim was one of the biggest talents of the '90s and remains relevant today. She is praised for how her music and her career influenced other female rap artists, and she's enjoyed incredible success. But after all she achieved in her career, there's never been one big moment where she felt she "made it."
"I'm always learning," she said during Mastercard's She Runs This: Celebrating Entrepreneurship in Business and Hip-Hop panel. "People ask me questions all the time like, 'When did you feel like you finally made it? When was your I've-made-it moment?' and I've never had it." She did acknowledge that she was "grateful to God" for the good things that have come her way, but there's still that fire within her as she continues to want more.
Lil' Kim has a long-standing feud with another female rapper
Lil' Kim understands the importance of surrounding herself with strong females and has supported other artists. She's all about lifting up other women and shares a close bond with Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Da Brat. She even addressed this at Mastercard's She Runs This: Celebrating Entrepreneurship in Business and Hip-Hop panel in 2023. "But when I was around the comfort of my sisters, that was when I was at my peak," Lil' Kim explained. "I felt the most powerful and strong, and I felt the sisterhood. We did everything together."
The "Lady Marmalade" musician is also human, which means she doesn't like everyone. Perhaps most notably, her issues are with Nicki Minaj, and the two rappers have been involved in what the media describes as a "feud." Their beef with each other is believed to include comparisons between photoshoots, diss tracks, and Lil' Kim challenging Minaj to a battle of their hits on the streaming platform Verzuz in 2021.
It remains unclear whether these formidable women will ever see eye to eye, but they temporarily seemed to end their issues in 2018. Lil' Kim's comments on Real 92.3 had been promising. "God bless her, I wish her the best," she said of Minaj.
She's dealt with harsh criticism from 50 Cent
Nicki Minaj is not the only rapper who has come up against Lil' Kim, as she has also faced harsh criticism from 50 Cent. There have been several incidents involving the "Candy Shop" rapper and his comments on Lil' Kim, including criticizing her dance moves and comparing her 2021 BET Awards look to an owl.
Although 50 Cent later deleted his post, Lil' Kim already noticed it and shared it to her Instagram account. In the caption, she responded to the comparison with humor. "The accuracy. Hilarious. I ain't bothered not one bit," she wrote. She also commented that criticism did not affect her because she knows who she is. But that did not mean Lil' Kim didn't have a comeback for 50 Cent and told the rapper that he must have still had "feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down," she wrote. "Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."
Lil' Kim's appearance has always been subject to commentary
Lil' Kim is a fascinating individual, and for better or worse, her appearance is headline-grabbing. While there is obviously too much emphasis on her looks, her confidence to embrace who she really is has been something the rapper has practiced her whole life. A string of bad relationships in her past and a father who made her feel inadequate left a lasting impact on her approach to beauty and her confidence. This is something she discussed in her honest interview with Newsweek in 2000.
"All my life men have told me I wasn't pretty enough — even the men I was dating," she confessed. "And I'd be like, 'Well, why are you with me, then?' It's always been men putting me down just like my dad. To this day when someone says I'm cute, I can't see it. I don't see it no matter what anybody says."