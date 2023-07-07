What Happened To Lil' Kim?

Lil' Kim has accomplished many things in her life, but instead of her musical achievements, her appearance is often the most widely reported thing about her. There's been much speculation over the "Can't Hold Us Down" musician's face and how it has changed over the years. Lil' Kim has become known for trying out interesting hairstyles and bold fashion choices and is the first to admit that she likes to experiment with her look.

"My whole thing what I do is the image," Lil' Kim said in an interview in 2000 with "One World Music Beat." She continued, "One day, you may catch me in a purple wig; you may catch me in a green wig; that's what I do. You may catch me in different color eyes; that's what I do. You may catch me with my own hair, my own eyes; that's what I do."

But there's also been plenty of commentary on the shade of her foundation, the plumpness of her lips, and reports of plastic surgery (most notably on the different shape of her eyes). "They seem elongated and completely different," plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Us Weekly of the "Magic Stick" rapper's eyes. "Kim would have had to have surgery to remove the fat, skin, and tissue to create this new eye shape."