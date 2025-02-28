Amy Robach Revealed A Glaring Red Flag In Her Romance With T.J. Holmes
If you risked everything for a relationship, you would hope it would be nothing but rainbows and butterflies. But we are all human, and we inevitably have our flaws, which can show up as red flags in relationships. Amy Robach may have outed what T.J. Holmes most glaring red flag is.
Holmes and Robach were cohosts on "GMA3" and both married to other people when news of their affair broke in 2022. The public scandal led to them losing their jobs and the dissolution of their previous marriages. Following the loss of their jobs, they started producing and hosting a podcast, "Amy and T.J." It's on this podcast that they offer an inside look into their relationship and intimate details about what they're like as a couple.
The two were on their podcast, discussing the importance of communication in a relationship, and said that they communicate very differently from one another. With Robach being more of an emotional communicator and Holmes being more of a literal one, Robach admitted it can be "frustrating." She also added that Holmes is often slow to forgive her. She said she usually thinks about their disagreements all night and wakes up ready to resolve the issue, but Holmes still needs time to forgive her. Robach might be right in her concerns and frustration, as lack of forgiveness is a habit known to kill relationships.
T.J. Holmes has quite a few red flags
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have had quite a few issues in their relationship and have been open about many of their setbacks on their podcast. In one episode they told the story of their first vacation as a couple. The pair ended up not speaking to each other on the flight because Robach forgot to include Holmes' TSA pre-check number on his booking and then filled in the wrong birth year for Holmes, which got him flagged. In his frustration, Holmes avoided speaking to Robach. Although they laughed it off on the podcast, withholding communication is another sign a relationship might be in trouble.
The notable red flags could simply be overlooked as something a couple just needs to work on. However, for Holmes and Robach, things are a bit different. Their relationship is public, and its beginning was marked by a scandalous workplace affair. They may need to work harder to prove their relationship was worth risking everything after all.