Tragic Details About T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Relationship
When the news went public that "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were romantically involved in late 2022, the world went wild. At the time, Robach was still married to Andrew Shue, and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, which made things even messier. However, both parties have maintained that they were separated from their respective spouses when they began pursuing each other.
Within hours, photos and videos of Robach and Holmes began circulating and exposing their relationship, and they each deactivated their Instagram accounts. When they returned to work, their secret romance had blown up into a national scandal, and they were suspended as the network conducted an internal investigation. In January 2023, the network officially fired Robach and Holmes from ABC and "GMA3."
Since then, Robach and Holmes have continued their romantic relationship and have settled their divorces from their former partners. The couple also started their own podcast, "Amy & T.J.," in which they break down current events and pop culture. The first episode dropped exactly one year after they had been taken off the air. Robach and Holmes are finally able to be out in the open with their relationship, but unfortunately, it has been riddled with tragedy since the start.
Amy Robach thought she found T.J. Holmes dead after ABC axed them
In the first episode of "Amy & T.J.," Amy Robach opened up about how she feared that T.J. Holmes had taken his own life after they lost their jobs at ABC in January 2023. She explained that she had to perform a welfare check on him after they were fired. "You sent me a text basically saying, 'You were the love of my life. I'm so sorry this has happened.' You kept saying you were sorry, and you were using past tense," she recalled. Fearing he might have harmed himself, Robach rushed to Holmes' apartment, where she found him "splayed out on [his] bed."
"I ran to you and said, 'T.J.,' and you didn't move. It was the most awful thing having to touch your body and see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent," Robach recalled. Holmes attested that, at the time, he was asleep after drinking heavily and consuming marijuana edibles. However, the journalist is no stranger to depression. He also revealed that he had been diagnosed with moderately severe depression in 2015, just one year after he began his career at the network. He credited Robach for "literally helping save my life" during that difficult period.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were next in line to take over 'Good Morning America'
When Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were booted from ABC, they didn't just lose their gig at the news, health, and lifestyle show "GMA3: What You Need to Know," but also their shot at ever hosting the network's prestigious national morning show "Good Morning America." In September 2024, an insider told Page Six that Robach and Holmes were next in line to host "Good Morning America," which meant they would follow in the footsteps of esteemed journalists Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan.
"They were the primary replacements for [flagship morning show] 'Good Morning America!' That was their real value. Michael, George and Robin take 70 to 80 days off a year. You don't get rid of people like that so quickly," the source told the outlet. This promotion seemingly would have meant a higher salary and perks for Robach and Holmes, as well as more fame. It's also a loss for ABC as the insider claimed that the network is facing a "serious talent crisis" since Robach and Holmes's exit.
Amy Robach says she wanted to die after scandal broke
In October 2013, Amy Robach learned that she had Stage II breast cancer. As a result, she underwent a double mastectomy, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy and breast reconstruction surgery. It was a dark period in Robach's life, and she thought she'd never feel that low again. But during the first episode of "Amy & T.J.," she revealed that the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with T.J. Holmes pulled her back into the darkness and made her want to die by suicide.
"I used to always say that 2013 was the worst year of my life, the hardest year of my life," she said, noting that when you're battling cancer, "you're afraid that you're going to die but you're fighting to live." But when her relationship with Holmes went public, she didn't have the willpower to keep moving forward. "There were days where I wanted to die," she said, adding, "I just didn't want to get up. I didn't want to see what new headline was going to be out there."
During this "year of hell" as she called it, she questioned whether she'd ever work again or be trusted. Fortunately, Robach was able to power through and return to work with Holmes by her side. In September 2024, the couple's podcast expanded to include a new daily news and lifestyle show dubbed "Morning Run."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were almost robbed in Italy
Just as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes thought they could let their guard down following their public scandal and exist as a regular couple, they were reminded that danger is lurking everywhere — even when they're a world away from their home turf in New York City. In a July 2024 episode of "Amy & T.J.," the couple discussed the "dramatic" experience they had while dining outside in Italy. During their meal, Holmes noticed a woman sizing up their items. He said to Robach, "I don't know how long I'm gonna let this play out, but they are almost trying to rob us." Robach admitted to being unaware of the situation until Holmes clued her in. "So the woman actually was trying to [rob us] with her foot from under her table and slide the things we just brought towards her," Holmes continued, noting that while he wasn't directly staring at her, he "knew what she was doing" and it was "kind of hilarious."
They finally confronted the woman, and she was peeved that they had foiled her evil plan. "So she gets up ... she bangs on at least two tables and then banged a barricade ... it was really funny ... it was dramatic," Holmes said. It's unclear if the woman knew who Robach and Holmes were.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes lost friends and possessions over scandal
In times of trouble, you would hope that your friends would be there for you. However, when Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's romance was made public, they didn't have a strong support system. "Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023, adding that the couple "can't talk to them or trust them." In a January 2024 episode of "Amy & T.J.," Holmes confirmed their inner circles grew smaller when the news of their affair broke. "There are some friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back," he said.
In the same episode, Robach discussed what their relationship cost her. "I've learned that you don't really know someone until you divorce them," she said, seemingly suggesting that ex-husband Andrew Shue did not go easy on her during their proceedings. She continued: "You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy." While she didn't get into specifics over what she lost, she did note that "choosing love is always worth it."