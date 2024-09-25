Tragic Details About T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Relationship

When the news went public that "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were romantically involved in late 2022, the world went wild. At the time, Robach was still married to Andrew Shue, and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, which made things even messier. However, both parties have maintained that they were separated from their respective spouses when they began pursuing each other.

Within hours, photos and videos of Robach and Holmes began circulating and exposing their relationship, and they each deactivated their Instagram accounts. When they returned to work, their secret romance had blown up into a national scandal, and they were suspended as the network conducted an internal investigation. In January 2023, the network officially fired Robach and Holmes from ABC and "GMA3."

Since then, Robach and Holmes have continued their romantic relationship and have settled their divorces from their former partners. The couple also started their own podcast, "Amy & T.J.," in which they break down current events and pop culture. The first episode dropped exactly one year after they had been taken off the air. Robach and Holmes are finally able to be out in the open with their relationship, but unfortunately, it has been riddled with tragedy since the start.

