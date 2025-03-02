Inside Eminem's Lowkey Love Life
Megastar rapper Eminem may have made his past romantic relationships public via his music, but his more recent love life is decidedly less boisterous. Eminem has only had one public sweetheart in ex-wife Kimberly Ann Scott, with the couple charting a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that saw them get married twice. Each marriage lasted less than two years, with one lasting from 1999 to 2001 and the second beginning and ending in 2006. Despite the brief marriages, the couple have been entangled for close to 20 years as they raised three kids together over that time. One could speculate that raising all of those kids are keeping Em out of the dating scene, with him seemingly committed to being a good father despite the divorce.
Scott told Mojo in the Morning, "We're really close friends, we're just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible" (via People). But with their second divorce back in 2006 seemingly ending the relationship for good, Eminem has not been officially linked to anyone since. And despite a persistent rumor mill that has claimed Eminem dated celebrities like Mariah Carey (who would write a diss track about him), late "8 Mile" co-star Brittany Murphy, Pussycat Doll singer Kaya Jones, and Tara Reid — no official dating confirmation has ever been given by Eminem or the women in question.
He may have given up on love
Eminem spoke to Vulture in 2017 and opened up about the difficulties of his love life post-divorce, saying, "It's tough. Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating's just not where I'm at lately." It may be because, as the notoriously abrasive star told Rolling Stone, "I have trust issues. With women, friends, whatever. You always wonder what their real motives are." And while trust might be a top issue for Eminem, it sounds like logistics and the size of his celebrity make dating just as difficult, saying in the same interview, "As far as going out, like dinner and a movie — I just can't. Going out in public is just too crazy."
An insider told InTouch that Eminem is still "too paranoid to give any woman a shot." The insider went on to say that Eminem's rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Scott left him "scarred for life." But friends close to Eminem appear to want the best for him, with the insider concluding, "He just can't bring himself to trust anyone enough to open up to them. But his friends know that deep down he'd love to be in a relationship. It's really sad to see him so lonely — they wish he'd let his guard down and open up to finding love again."