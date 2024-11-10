What Happened To Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott?

Eminem's prosperous career landed him as one of the greatest rappers of all time, being credited as a pivotal artist in hip-hop's history. Through the years, his beloved angst-infused anthems have occasionally been inspired by his ex, Kim Scott. Hits like "'97 Bonnie & Clyde," "Mockingbird," and "Love The Way You Lie" have all been drawn from his relationship with Scott, with "Kim" being his most controversial, yet notable song about her.

Advertisement

The couple met in 1988 at a house party when Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) was 15 and Kim was 13. It began their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that lasted until 2006. Between that time, Kim and Eminem had their only child, Hailie Jade Mathers, in 1995, got married in 1999, divorced in 2001, remarried in 2006, and split again that same year. In addition to fathering Hailie, Eminem also adopted two children who were not biologically his: his niece, Alaina Marie Scott — the daughter of Scott's late sister, Dawn — and Kim's youngest, Stevie Lain Scott, whom she had with Eric Hartter, who died of an overdose in 2019.

Their public relationship and highly publicized breakup were a lot for Kim to absorb. A target for some of Eminem's most brutal lyrics — like in his song "Kim," where he details how he would murder her — Scott was driven down a dark path, revealing on the "Dr. Keith Ablow" talk show that watching Eminem beat up a blow-up lookalike doll of Scott nearly made her commit suicide (via People). So what happened to the former Mrs. Mathers after her split with Eminem?

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.