Kevin Jonas' Daughter Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
It's common knowledge that Kevin Jonas has three brothers in Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Frankie Jonas, but did you know he has a twin? Not literally of course, but the resemblance between the eldest Jonas Brother and his eldest daughter, Alena Jonas, is undeniable. The "Waffle House" hitmaker celebrated Alena's 11th birthday with two adorable Instagram photos in February 2025, and other social media users couldn't believe how much Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas' little girl looks like him. "Happy bday to your little twin," one fan commented on the upload. Another person pointed out, "She looks just like you Kevin." The two share very similar facial features (including their almost identical noses, eyebrows, and face shapes) and the beauty clearly inherited her dad's curly locks, too.
But that wasn't the only time fans noticed how alike the father/daughter duo look. The Southern restaurant owner shared an Instagram video of himself and Alena jamming in the car to Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's "Slow Motion" in January 2025, which proved it wasn't just the angle of the birthday upload that made them look near identical. Fans couldn't get over the resemblance then either, as one fan commented, "Dads [sic] twin! can't believe how big she got." Another touched on how Alena also acted like her famous dad, as both nodded their heads and raised their hands to the music. "The way the Jonas mannerisms run deep!" they noted.
Alena Jonas once dressed up as her dad (and has musical ambitions like him, too!)
Though some little girls might not revel in being told they look like their dad, Alena Jonas embraces it. In a June 2024 Instagram post, Kevin Jonas revealed his daughter chose him as her outfit inspiration to celebrate New Jersey day. The split image upload showed the former "Camp Rock" star (who looks a little different today than in the Disney Channel movie) in an all-denim ensemble and a white button down, rocking his signature curly locks. Next to that was a shot of Alena in a very similar outfit with a big, curly wig and her arms folded. Fans joked about the uncanny resemblance in the comments, with one writing, "Wait, who's who??"
Alena could be following in her dad's footsteps in more than just looks, though. Danielle Jonas told PopSugar in 2021 their eldest daughter also inherited Kevin's love of music. "She's very into trying to learn how to play an instrument, and she wants to learn how to play the piano. She's very interested in what [the Jonas Brothers] do, and very excited and proud," Danielle said. But is there a chance of a Jonas Sisters band forming between Alena and her sister Valentina Jonas? Potentially. "I ain't going to push them. If they want it, they want it. I'm not going to push them," Kevin told People in 2024.