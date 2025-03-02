Kevin Jonas' Daughter Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

It's common knowledge that Kevin Jonas has three brothers in Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Frankie Jonas, but did you know he has a twin? Not literally of course, but the resemblance between the eldest Jonas Brother and his eldest daughter, Alena Jonas, is undeniable. The "Waffle House" hitmaker celebrated Alena's 11th birthday with two adorable Instagram photos in February 2025, and other social media users couldn't believe how much Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas' little girl looks like him. "Happy bday to your little twin," one fan commented on the upload. Another person pointed out, "She looks just like you Kevin." The two share very similar facial features (including their almost identical noses, eyebrows, and face shapes) and the beauty clearly inherited her dad's curly locks, too.

But that wasn't the only time fans noticed how alike the father/daughter duo look. The Southern restaurant owner shared an Instagram video of himself and Alena jamming in the car to Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's "Slow Motion" in January 2025, which proved it wasn't just the angle of the birthday upload that made them look near identical. Fans couldn't get over the resemblance then either, as one fan commented, "Dads [sic] twin! can't believe how big she got." Another touched on how Alena also acted like her famous dad, as both nodded their heads and raised their hands to the music. "The way the Jonas mannerisms run deep!" they noted.