What The Cast Of Camp Rock Looks Like Today
The Disney Channel has cranked out numerous hit movie franchises over the years, ranging from the still-beloved "High School Musical" TV movies to the more recent hit series "Descendants." One of the channel's most beloved film franchises, however, remains "Camp Rock." Making its debut in 2008, the movie starred Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres, an aspiring teenage singer who attends a special summer camp geared toward transforming wannabes into pop phenoms. With respect to the latter, actual pop phenoms The Jonas Brothers also appeared in the movie, with Joe Jonas starring as popular teen idol Shane Gray, while brothers/real-life bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas played his siblings/backing band.
The film became a hugely successful hit for Disney Channel, raking in nearly 9 million viewers and ensuring a sequel. "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" arrived in 2010 and reunited the cast from the original. That jam did indeed turn out to be the franchise's final one, with Lovato and the Jonases exiting their teen years and going onto major mega-stardom as adults.
Since then, there's no question that the members of the "Camp Rock" cast have all moved on in the decade-plus since the second film made its Disney Channel premiere. So what have they been up to since then? Read on to find out what the cast of "Camp Rock" looks like today.
Demi Lovato's still rocking out
When Demi Lovato was cast as Mitchie Torres in "Camp Rock," she'd already racked up screen credits as a child actor — most notably as one of the kids on "Barney & Friends." The success of the "Camp Rock" movies propelled her dual careers as actor and singer; in 2010 alone, she guest-starred on hit TV drama "Grey's Anatomy," and also performed at London's Wembley Arena. Since then, Lovato's career has taken off into the stratosphere, releasing multiple hit albums, embarking on various successful concert tours and even serving as judge on the U.S. version of the talent competition "The X Factor." In 2023, she released "Revamped," a collection of rock-ified remixes of some of her biggest hits.
Lovato's personal life, on the other hand, has weathered some rough patches. In 2010, she bailed on her tour with The Jonas Brothers to deal with what was described at the time as "emotional and physical issues." Then there was her 2018 drug overdose, which resulted in a heart attack and three strokes. Lovato later opened up about the more painful aspects of her life in her candid documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil."
As for returning to "Camp Rock" someday, she posed an intriguing idea for a third movie to Harper's Bazaar. "I used to wanna do an adult version of 'Camp Rock 3,' like an R-rated one," she explained, "but I think too much time has passed, and it's missed its chance."
Joe Jonas' personal life is in the headlines
Joe Jonas played pop singer Shane Gray in "Camp Rock" and its sequel, sparking the beginning of an eclectic showbiz career that, like co-star Demi Lovato's, encompasses both acting and music. In between the two "Camp Rock" movies, Jonas and his siblings starred on the Disney Channel series "Jonas," which ran for two seasons. Other acting work included the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," the cop comedy "Angie Tribeca," and the animated feature "Hotel Transylvania 3."
When the The Jonas Brothers announced they were splitting up in 2013, he quickly moved on to his next musical project: the group DNCE. DNCE quickly established its presence with the single "Cake by the Ocean" and several others. Speaking with Interview, Jonas explained why he created a new group instead of launching a solo career. "I prefer the band aspect of things," he said. "I feel comfortable." However, Jonas put DNCE on ice when The Jonas Brothers announced they were getting back together, releasing the 2019 single "Sucker." Jonas has continued to record and tour with the JoBros, hitting the road in 2023 for the group's biggest tour to date.
In 2019, Joe Jonas married "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, tying the knot in a Vegas wedding chapel. Sadly, the love didn't last; in September 2023, he filed for divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the two said in a statement issued on Instagram.
Meaghan Martin left Hollywood for London
Meaghan Martin appeared in both "Camp Rock" movies as antagonist Tess. After "Camp Rock," Martin continued her acting career, with subsequent roles on TV series such as "10 Things I Hate About You," "Melissa & Joey," "Awkward," and more. She also nabbed roles in movies including "Mean Girls 2," "Geography Club," and "Senior Project." In addition, Martin has enjoyed success as a voice actor for video games, with credits including "Kingdom Hearts III," "Arknights," "Battlefield 2042," "Atomic Heart," and several others.
In 2021, Martin spoke about her negative feelings about the second "Camp Rock" movie, after the massive success of the first changed the game. "There was more money, more pressure," she told The Independent. "There was a new director, and it was not as positive an experience." She shared further details in a 2022 Instagram post, noting she was suffering from mononucleosis during filming. "I was 17, working mostly outdoor night shoots, during a very cold Canadian autumn (like [snowflake emoji] cold), and I was so, so sick and being berated, bullied, and manipulated by men at least 2x my age," she wrote.
Martin studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Art, and ultimately left LA for London. "I think there's more respect for artistry here," she told The Independent. "It's an energy I feel much more comfortable in, rather than the more superficial, competitive nature you get in LA."
Alyson Stoner opened up about life as a child star
Alyson Stoner was already a veteran child actor when they were cast in "Camp Rock," having notched roles in the Steve Martin-starring "Cheaper by the Dozen," its sequel, the film "Step Up," and Disney Channel series such as "That's So Raven," and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Stoner continued acting after the second "Camp Rock" movie, appearing on various TV series (including "House" and "Major Crimes") and landing steady work as a voice actor (primarily on Disney Channel's "Phineas and Ferb") while also enjoying a successful music career.
In 2018, Stoner — who goes by they/them pronouns — wrote a candid essay for Vogue detailing how falling in love with a woman made them question their sexuality, which had been shaped by their conservative worldview growing up. Ultimately, they wrote, "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways." They subsequently conceded that coming out as queer was not without consequences, revealing on the "I'm Literally Screaming" podcast that the essay resulted in their firing from a children's TV show.
Since then, Stoner has become something of an activist for child actors, reminiscing about her experiences with the dark side of Hollywood on their podcast, "Dear Hollywood." They presaged the podcast in an op-ed they wrote for People, which they'd titled "The Toddler to Trainwreck Industrial Complex." In it, they detailed vignettes illustrating the trauma and abuse they'd experienced as a child actor.
Maria Canals-Barrera is a 'favorite Disney mom'
Maria Canals-Barrera played Connie Torres, the mother of Demi Lovato's character in the "Camp Rock" movies. After the success of the first "Camp Rock" movie, Disney Channel once again tapped her for another project, "Wizards of Waverly Place." As fans will no doubt recall, she portrayed Theresa Russo — mother of Selena Gomez's character — in all four seasons of the hit comedy. Other notable post-"Camp Rock" roles for Canals-Barrera include a series regular role on the sitcom "Cristela" and guest spots on numerous TV series such as "The Big Bang Theory," "Last Man Standing," and more recently, "The Morning Show." She's also lent her voice to animated fare (including "Sofia the First," "Madagascar: A Little Wild," and animated Batman and Spider-Man projects). She's also available for hire as a keynote speaker.
As she told interviewer Kristen Maldonado, the experience of being a Disney Channel mom has been singularly unique. "Oh my gosh, it's overwhelming," Canals-Barrera said. "Every single day of my life, I get stopped on the street and told amazing things," she said. "They just say things like, 'You were my childhood,' and 'You're my favorite Disney mom.'"
Daniel Fathers is a proud horse guy
Actor Daniel Fathers is known to fans of "Camp Rock" for his role as Brown Cesario, director of Camp Rock. Since the "Camp Rock" movies, Fathers has kept busy, appearing in numerous films and TV series. Some of the more high-profile series he's appeared on are "The Witcher: Blood Origin," "Atlanta," "Snatch," "Orphan Black," and "Heartland." His film work includes the TV movies "The Dark Tower" and "A Christmas Prince," and the feature films "The Void," "Mute," and "Punch." He also hosted a Canadian reality TV competition series, which ran from 2012 to 2013.
During an introductory segment for the latter show, titled "Canada's Greatest Know It All," Fathers revealed another interest that consumes much of his time. "My two passions in life are horses and acting — and uh, hosting, of course," he said while grooming horses in his stable. He noted that a lot of people are quick to make assumptions about what he's like when he says he's an actor. "You know, red carpets, huge amounts of money, and in all honesty, that's not who I am. ... I'm a farmer, I'm a horseman, I'm a bull rider," he said.
Fathers also went on to note that he'd been pursuing his bull-riding hobby for about a year and a half at that point. "And I'm the oldest bull rider on tour by at least 15 if not 20 years," he said.
Julie Brown is an industry veteran
Occasionally confused with OG MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown, "Camp Rock" star Julie Brown is a comedian and actor whose storied screen credits include films such as "Clueless" and "Earth Girls Are Easy" — the latter of which her novelty song of the same name inspired. To fans of "Camp Rock," however, she'll always be best remembered as the camp's musical director Dee La Duke (although Brown didn't return to reprise the character in the second movie).
One thing fans may not realize is that Brown not only acted in "Camp Rock," but she was also one of its writers. Back in 2008, she told Retro Junk how anxious she was for the project to make its Disney Channel debut. "The big thing I have coming out this year is 'Camp Rock,' a TV musical for Disney that I wrote and act in and they keep saying is their next 'High School Musical,'" she said, somewhat prophetically. "God I hope so!"
Following "Camp Rock," Brown continued to write and act for television and film. Her acting credits have included TV series such as "The Middle," "Melissa & Joey," "Big Time Rush," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." As for why she didn't return for "Camp Rock 2," Brown discussed the reason in a chat with Smashing Interviews. "Disney wanted to change the story for 'Camp Rock 2,' and my character wasn't in it, but I still got credit for being the creator," she explained.
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is big on TikTok
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle appeared in both "Camp Rock" and its sequel as Ella Pador, an aspiring singer attending the camp who becomes friendly with Demi Lovato's Mitchie. Perez de Tagle kept her association with the franchise and the Disney Channel family alive after "Camp Rock 2," popping up in an episode of The Jonas Brothers' series "Jonas" and guest-starring on "Hannah Montana." Her screen credits after that, which are sparse, include appearances on "Charmed" and "Baby Daddy."
While she hasn't been on-screen much, Perez de Tagle has remained busy onstage. In 2011, she starred in a Broadway revival of "Godspell." In addition, she performed songs from the musicals "Les Misérables" and "Jekyll & Hyde" at the Ronald Reagan 100th birthday celebration. In 2019, she married aerospace engineer Scott Douglas Kline Jr.; in 2021, the couple welcomed their first child.
Meanwhile, she's also become a force to be reckoned with on social media, having amassed more than 1.1 million followers (and a whopping 52.4 million likes) on TikTok.
Jasmine Richards loves family life
Jasmine Richards played Margaret "Peggy" Dupree in "Camp Rock" and its sequel, a pal of Mitchie and Ella at the camp. In the years after "Camp Rock," Richards continued acting, appearing in various TV series filmed in her native Canada. These include "The Listener," "King," and "Bomb Girls," along with the feature film "Picture Day." As Richards told The Globe and Mail in a 2008 interview, acting alongside The Jonas Brothers was a heady experience. "[Kevin Jonas] gave me guitar lessons on set, which was awesome," she said. "I mean, how many girls can actually say, 'Hey, Kevin Jonas taught me how to play guitar'?"
These days, Richards is focusing on online content creation, sharing a variety of food, lifestyle, and home decor on her vibrant Instagram page. She also posts photos of her family life, featuring her husband and young son, in addition delving into self-help and messages about self-actualization.
Jordan Francis is teaching the younger generations
Canadian actor Jordan Francis will certainly be remembered for his role as break-dancer Barron James in both "Camp Rock," and "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." After that, his on-screen acting work was minimal and included just three credits: the animated series "Franny's Feet," the young adult series "Connor Undercover," and the Canadian TV crime drama "Frankie Drake Mysteries." He also served as host of the 2012 Canadian series "Cross Country Fun Hunt."
In 2020, Francis was the guest of honor at Mount St. Mary Academy in Buffalo, New York, where he spoke with students about what it was like working on the "Camp Rock" movies — and what The Jonas Brothers are really like. "I always love to talk to kids — so it was a no-brainer to come here and show them what I'm about," he said, according to The Buffalo News.
He has also performed in regional theater, including starring in a Halifax production of the play "The San Family" in 2013. According to his Instagram, Francis is an actor, choreographer, singer/songwriter and producer. He's also a choreographer and teacher at Sound and Motion Performing Arts, a dance studio geared toward kids.
Nick Jonas launched a major solo career
In the two "Camp Rock" movies, Nick Jonas played Nate Gray, brother and bandmate of his real-life sibling's character, Shane Gray. In addition to continuing recording, performing and touring with The Jonas Brothers, he went into acting — certainly more than his brothers have. After "Camp Rock" and "Jonas," he picked up numerous guest spots on television, appearing on series such as "Last Man Standing," "Smash," and "Hawaii Five-0." In 2015, he landed a recurring role on the Fox comedy-horror series "Scream Queens," and followed that up by becoming a series regular on the drama series "Kingdom," set in the world of mixed martial arts. He then appeared in the film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," although his acting career subsided significantly when The Jonas Brothers reformed in 2019 (after their 2013 breakup). Since then, his role as a JoBro has kept him pretty busy.
As for Nick Jonas' personal life, he married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018; they welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in 2022. Interestingly, Chopra — as of 2020, at least — had yet to witness her husband's iconic work in the Disney Channel Original Movie. "I've never seen 'Camp Rock,' and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we'll have a 'Camp Rock' viewing party," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I bet it will be great."
Kevin Jonas seems to enjoy reality TV
Kevin Jonas played Jason Gray in "Camp Rock" and its sequel and also starred on Disney Channel's "Jonas." In 2009, in between the first and second "Camp Rock" movies, he married wife Danielle Jonas. A few years after they tied the knot, the couple jumped into the reality TV game with "Married to Jonas." In 2022, the pair released their first children's book, "There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom."
After "Camp Rock" and "Jonas," Kevin pivoted away from acting. However, that's not to say he's pivoted away from the small screen entirely. He's popped up on shows like "The Voice," "The Apprentice," and, most recently, the ABC reality competition "Claim to Fame." On "Claim to Fame," the non-famous relatives of celebrities live together, "Big Brother" style, while engaging in various competitions. The hook of the show is that his co-host on the show is none other than younger brother Frankie Jonas, who appeared on the "Jonas" TV show and is now a musician.
Discussing the show with PopSugar, Kevin acknowledged his position as the least famous member of The Jonas Brothers, something he said gave him a unique insight into the show. "Myself, I'm also related to two other kind of pretty famous guys, I guess," he said. "And then Frankie kind of being on the outside of the bubble of Jonas Brothers, but at the same time, always our brother, always our best friend, and being a part of that."