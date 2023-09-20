What The Cast Of Camp Rock Looks Like Today

The Disney Channel has cranked out numerous hit movie franchises over the years, ranging from the still-beloved "High School Musical" TV movies to the more recent hit series "Descendants." One of the channel's most beloved film franchises, however, remains "Camp Rock." Making its debut in 2008, the movie starred Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres, an aspiring teenage singer who attends a special summer camp geared toward transforming wannabes into pop phenoms. With respect to the latter, actual pop phenoms The Jonas Brothers also appeared in the movie, with Joe Jonas starring as popular teen idol Shane Gray, while brothers/real-life bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas played his siblings/backing band.

The film became a hugely successful hit for Disney Channel, raking in nearly 9 million viewers and ensuring a sequel. "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" arrived in 2010 and reunited the cast from the original. That jam did indeed turn out to be the franchise's final one, with Lovato and the Jonases exiting their teen years and going onto major mega-stardom as adults.

Since then, there's no question that the members of the "Camp Rock" cast have all moved on in the decade-plus since the second film made its Disney Channel premiere. So what have they been up to since then? Read on to find out what the cast of "Camp Rock" looks like today.