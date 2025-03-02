The Strange Way Howie Mandel Proposed To His Wife Terry

Howie Mandel may be known for hosting over-the-top game shows including "America's Got Talent" and "Deal or No Deal," but when it comes to picking a winner in his personal life, he has chosen to be more down to earth. When asking his wife, Terry Mandel, to marry him, Howie popped the question in a very low-key venue: a deli in their hometown of Toronto, Canada. "I'd bought a loose diamond, and I put it on the table and said, 'I got to go to the bathroom, but if you want to make a ring go ahead,'" he recalled to Streets of Toronto. The low-pressure strategy clearly worked because Howie and Terry have been married for over four decades.

Over the years, they have stayed true to their less-excitable personalities by sharing a mutual commitment to not being overly romantic. Howie said, "I'm not a romantic; neither of us is romantic. One time ... I brought flowers home, and she said, 'Where did you get these?' The truth is, I did take them from the set that I was working on." And while he might not be much of a romantic, he will never pass up the opportunity to prank his wife. When he and Terry were in lockdown along with everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic, Howie would hide pieces of the elaborate puzzles his wife was working on to pass the time. In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2020, Howie said, "I'd just sit there waiting for the next couple days, just waiting ... and she screams. And I'm in such joy and she's in such pain, and that's the yin and the yang of a long marriage."

