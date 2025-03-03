Lavish Life Or Farm Girl? Inside Beth Behrs' Life Beyond Hollywood

Beth Behrs has become an "It-girl" with her winning smile and flawless blonde tresses. But behind the scenes, she chooses to live more modestly. The perky blonde star of "The Neighborhood" and "2 Broke Girls" leads a rather quiet life when she's not acting. In a 2020 interview with Rose & Ivy Journal, Behrs detailed how she loves gardening and hiking. "Living during this makes you think and reflect about how we are all connected by nature and the universe," she said, referring to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Advertisement

Her passion for the outdoors likely came from her upbringing, which was anything but Hollywood-level glamor. Behrs was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and later moved to Lynchburg, Virginia. Behrs pursued her acting passions once she, her younger sister, and their parents relocated to San Francisco, California.

When she decided to be an actor as a career, Behrs had to take on several jobs at once just to make ends meet. During an interview with PopSugar (per The Things), Behrs revealed, "I was working as a nanny five days a week and then as a bartender and concierge at The Geffen Playhouse on the weekends," before she got her big break in acting. This surely inspired her and turned Behrs into the hardworking multi-hyphenate actor, philanthropist, mother, and writer that we see today.

Advertisement