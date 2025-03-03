Lavish Life Or Farm Girl? Inside Beth Behrs' Life Beyond Hollywood
Beth Behrs has become an "It-girl" with her winning smile and flawless blonde tresses. But behind the scenes, she chooses to live more modestly. The perky blonde star of "The Neighborhood" and "2 Broke Girls" leads a rather quiet life when she's not acting. In a 2020 interview with Rose & Ivy Journal, Behrs detailed how she loves gardening and hiking. "Living during this makes you think and reflect about how we are all connected by nature and the universe," she said, referring to the COVID-19 quarantine.
Her passion for the outdoors likely came from her upbringing, which was anything but Hollywood-level glamor. Behrs was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and later moved to Lynchburg, Virginia. Behrs pursued her acting passions once she, her younger sister, and their parents relocated to San Francisco, California.
When she decided to be an actor as a career, Behrs had to take on several jobs at once just to make ends meet. During an interview with PopSugar (per The Things), Behrs revealed, "I was working as a nanny five days a week and then as a bartender and concierge at The Geffen Playhouse on the weekends," before she got her big break in acting. This surely inspired her and turned Behrs into the hardworking multi-hyphenate actor, philanthropist, mother, and writer that we see today.
Beth Behrs is a proud horse girl
Beth Behrs is a real animal lover — she even decided to have a bee-themed wedding! When she is not on camera, Behrs would rather be outside enjoying one of her favorite hobbies: horseback riding. One of her greatest passions is taking care of rescue horses. (Coincidentally, Behrs' character on "2 Broke Girls" had a horse of her own, and surely Behrs was excited to bond with a horse while on set.) She told Us Weekly in 2022, "Horses consume my life outside of acting. I have a rescue mare named Belle, who's part mustang. I always say, 'Who rescued who?'"
Behrs proudly graced the cover of Cowgirl Magazine with her rescue horse for their early 2024 edition. Pinned to the top of her Instagram account, Behrs wrote of the cover story, "This was truly my favorite shoot of all time ... I'll cherish these photos forever with my heart horse!" Behrs also discussed her love of horses during a January 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." She detailed how she considers horseback riding to be "empowering" and calming. Behrs even informed the audience with a factoid about horses. "Their electromagnetic field of their heart is so strong that it syncs with ours and calms us down," the "No Activity" actor said. Behrs has had some tragic times in her life, including her anxiety and panic attacks, and she credits her love of horses as having helped her through them.