Tragic Details About 2 Broke Girls Star Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs made a name for herself starring alongside her friend Kat Dennings on the hit sitcom "2 Broke Girls," and the similarities between her and her character, Caroline Channing, extend beyond having namely alliterations.

The actor's six years on the show from 2011 to 2017 quite literally launched her career, as it was one of the first major on-screen roles Behrs booked. She has since appeared in several other projects, including the feature film "Hello, My Name is Doris" in 2015. In 2018, she began starring in sitcom "The Neighborhood," which Behrs dished about to The List. As far as her personal life goes, the stunning Behrs is married to "Mad Men" actor Michael Gladis. Together, they share a daughter named Emma Gladis.

Despite the fame and acclimation she has received as a comedic actor and her happy family life, Behrs wasn't always laughing her way to the top. She's been open about the therapeutic results of equine therapy and how it has helped her overcome her crippling anxiety, not being taken seriously by doctors even as a celebrity simply because of her age and gender, and the struggles she faced before making it big in Hollywood. Here are some tragic details about Beth Behrs.

