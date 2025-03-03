A Look Back At Matthew McConaughey & Penelope Cruz's Relationship

As much as some fans may have rooted for them to last, actors Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey's relationship didn't persist longer than a year, and their split was brought about by some predictable reasons. "Due to busy work schedules and so much time apart, they mutually decided four weeks ago that separating was the best thing to do at this time," their representatives told People in 2006, via Hello! Magazine.

Advertisement

While their initial reasoning was seemingly cut and dry, McConaughey may have had more personal motives for calling their romance quits. According to the Neil Daniels book "Matthew McConaughey: The Biography," per Fox News, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star initially spotted his future wife, Camila Alves, while he was still with Cruz. "The first time I saw her walk across the room, I didn't say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?'" McCounaughey said. "The way she moved, I could see a person who knows who they are. There's a person who spends time with herself, and is not advertising for this world, and is not asking permission." Thus, it's possible his love-at-first-sight moment may have influenced his and Cruz's decision to end things. Be that as it may, it seems their split was for the best, and both stars soon found their true soulmates.

Advertisement