A Look Back At Matthew McConaughey & Penelope Cruz's Relationship
Celebrity power couples often make frequent headlines as soon as they come into fruition. But, as influential as they may be, not all of these relationships turn out to be long-lasting, fairy tale romances, and may easily be forgotten just as quickly as they sparked the public's interest.
Many know that "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" star Penelope Cruz has been married to "No Country for Old Men's" Javier Bardem since 2010. Meanwhile, former rom-com heartthrob Matthew McConaughey has had his own happy union with Camila Alves since 2012. However, one thing fans may not know about the two celebrities is they also had their own fleeting romance together.
Cruz and McConaughey dated from 2005 to 2006. Their relationship began while they were filming the action movie "Sahara." They reportedly spent a beautiful vacation together in a romantic part of Mexico, though the co-stars' relationship didn't make it much farther than a friendly dynamic. They ultimately did not last too long.
They split for multiple reasons
As much as some fans may have rooted for them to last, actors Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey's relationship didn't persist longer than a year, and their split was brought about by some predictable reasons. "Due to busy work schedules and so much time apart, they mutually decided four weeks ago that separating was the best thing to do at this time," their representatives told People in 2006, via Hello! Magazine.
While their initial reasoning was seemingly cut and dry, McConaughey may have had more personal motives for calling their romance quits. According to the Neil Daniels book "Matthew McConaughey: The Biography," per Fox News, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star initially spotted his future wife, Camila Alves, while he was still with Cruz. "The first time I saw her walk across the room, I didn't say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?'" McCounaughey said. "The way she moved, I could see a person who knows who they are. There's a person who spends time with herself, and is not advertising for this world, and is not asking permission." Thus, it's possible his love-at-first-sight moment may have influenced his and Cruz's decision to end things. Be that as it may, it seems their split was for the best, and both stars soon found their true soulmates.