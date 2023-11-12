Matthew McConaughey Worried He'd Never Find Love Before Meeting Wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves became Mr. and Mrs. in 2012. While the "Interstellar" actor has been married for over a decade, he once feared that he would never find "the one." That's not to say he wasn't popular; many women hoped to steal his heart. Before Alves, McConaughey dated some huge Hollywood names, like Sandra Bullock and Penelope Cruz. Still, something was missing in these relationships — until he met his wife.

Speaking to People about the state of his personal life in 2006, the actor admitted that finding his soulmate wasn't guaranteed, "I mean, the clock was ticking — I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age." The sentiment isn't unfamiliar to many single people, but McConaughey strived to take a more level-headed approach to life and love.

He revealed, "I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision. I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn't hunting." Fortunately, fate intervened, and the "Gold" actor and Alves met at a Hollywood nightclub and almost immediately hit it off.