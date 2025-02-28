What We Know About Princess Eugenie & Michelle Trachtenberg's Special Relationship
Friends, family, and fans of actor Michelle Trachtenberg were shocked at the sudden death of the 39-year-old at the end of February 2025. Among the outpouring of tributes and celebrity reactions was one from Princess Eugenie, who had a surprising bond with the late actor.
On her Instagram stories, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter wrote: "Goodbye, special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny." Eugenie echoed Blake Lively's words. The actor who worked with Trachtenberg on "Gossip Girl," also mentioned Trachtenberg's love of laughter, described her as kind, and included what a loyal friend she was.
Most people were unaware that Princess Eugenie and Michelle Trachtenberg had a special relationship that lasted more than a decade; after all, they seem an unlikely pairing. But one never knows who the royals might befriend in Hollywood. From courtside seats at a Knicks game to gallery hopping and Covid-era tributes, this friendship was deeper than most of us realized.
Where the friendship began
Details of how Princess Eugenie and Michelle Trachtenberg met are not publicly known. The first sighting of the pair was at a December 2013 basketball game at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks faced the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Trachtenberg was 28 and Eugenie was five years her junior, at 23. Sitting courtside, Trachtenberg appeared to be enjoying herself, while the princess looked more intense as she took in the game. As a New York native, Trachtenberg inevitably rooted for her hometown team. (The Knicks came out on top.)
Why was Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter in New York? She had a three-month internship at the time with online art auction website Paddle8. And what projects was Trachtenberg busy with? She had wrapped her role as Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl" the previous year. In 2013, she starred in TV movie "Killing Kennedy," playing Marina Oswald, the wife of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.
The princess flexed her art muscle
There weren't any public sightings of the duo for the next three years, but the friendship must have continued, as Michelle Trachtenberg posted a photo on her Instagram of her and Princess Eugenie three years later in March 2016. The pic showed Trachtenberg and Eugenie joined by Hollywood "it" florist Eric Buterbaugh, photographer Tyler Shields, and English actor Ana Mulvoy-Ten. (It's unclear how the group knew each other.) According to Trachtenberg's caption, the five-some was having an arty day, visiting some of L.A.'s museums and galleries, including Hauser & Wirth, an art company with galleries around the world. At the time, Princess Eugenie was working for the company, where, at the time of this writing, she still holds a post as a director at the Mayfair gallery outpost in London.
This is one of many celeb-laden images that Trachtenberg posted to her Instagram. She was obviously never averse to taking selfies with a range of fellow thespians, including many snaps with former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, model Lydia Hearst, and even Rosie O'Donnell.
Michelle publicly professed her deep regard for Eugenie
A few days after posting the image of the 2013 art day with friends, Michelle Trachtenberg posted a tribute to her friend Princess Eugenie. She wrote, "There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real. This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot." She wished followers a happy St. Patrick's Day and added, "May luck of love and friends be with you." One user was clearly surprised by the seemingly deep friendship, writing, "What a random friendship haha."
Reportedly, Trachtenberg had also been lucky in love. She was linked to talent agent Jay Cohen, who was her rep at the Gersh Agency, per Us Weekly. Less than two weeks before her untimely death, she posted a Valentine's tribute to Cohen. Likewise, Princess Eugenie found love in marketing executive Jack Brooksbank, who she married in October 2018 and has two children with: August (born 2021) and Ernest (born 2023).
A heartfelt Covid-era tribute for a lasting friendship
It didn't appear that Michelle Trachtenberg was in attendance at the 2018 nuptials between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Had the relationship fizzled? Possibly, yes, due to distance, as Eugenie stayed permanently in the U.K., while Trachtenberg was in the States. The actor did acknowledge her friend in a December 2020 Instagram post, however. The Covid-era tribute was a throwback photo of the two. By the looks of it, it was likely taken back in the 2013 time frame at the beginning of their friendship.
Along with the black-and-white photo, Trachtenberg wrote that the post was "a dedication to an amazing person." She explained that she met "this wonderful human years ago in New York." She said that the princess had "been one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life." COVID lockdowns had also made her reminiscent of better times: "As we are going through these very challenging times, I'm finding new levels of gratitude. I am grateful for the relationships I have made over the years." It was yet another acknowledgement of the special relationship between two unlikely friends, Michelle Trachtenberg and Princess Eugenie.