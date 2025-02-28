What We Know About Princess Eugenie & Michelle Trachtenberg's Special Relationship

Friends, family, and fans of actor Michelle Trachtenberg were shocked at the sudden death of the 39-year-old at the end of February 2025. Among the outpouring of tributes and celebrity reactions was one from Princess Eugenie, who had a surprising bond with the late actor.

On her Instagram stories, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter wrote: "Goodbye, special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny." Eugenie echoed Blake Lively's words. The actor who worked with Trachtenberg on "Gossip Girl," also mentioned Trachtenberg's love of laughter, described her as kind, and included what a loyal friend she was.

Most people were unaware that Princess Eugenie and Michelle Trachtenberg had a special relationship that lasted more than a decade; after all, they seem an unlikely pairing. But one never knows who the royals might befriend in Hollywood. From courtside seats at a Knicks game to gallery hopping and Covid-era tributes, this friendship was deeper than most of us realized.

