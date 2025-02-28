Hairstylist Tells Us Why Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Color Changed Her Whole 'Vibe'

She spent the better part of her early career with a buzz cut, but Millie Bobby Brown has more than made up for lost time in recent years. When she debuted the character Eleven on "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was only a preteen, and shaved off inches of her hair for the role. Although it might have been a traumatic experience for some, she told Vanity Fair she loved the experience. "It was one of the most important things in my whole life because it empowered me so much," she shared. "I loved shaving my hair off; it was an amazing experience. And I would do it again in a heartbeat." What she didn't tell the outlet was that she was about to have a very different, very dramatic mane change.

The interview took place while Brown was a brunette, but, in February 2025, she revealed her new bold, blonde look to her millions of followers on Instagram. She followed it up with a series of red-carpet appearances that showed off the pale butter color even more, and a different look than we've been used to seeing on the star.

"A change in hair color can completely change someone's vibe," Haven Whiteman, hairstylist and extension expert at Luxy Hair, exclusively told The List. "Whether it's something drastic or subtle, the right hair color for your unique features can completely transform your appearance." In this case, Brown's blonde shook us out of her "Enola Holmes" and "Damsel" heroic-girl-next-door vibes and into bombshell territory — yet another turn in the evolution of the star.

