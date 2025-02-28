Hairstylist Tells Us Why Millie Bobby Brown's New Hair Color Changed Her Whole 'Vibe'
She spent the better part of her early career with a buzz cut, but Millie Bobby Brown has more than made up for lost time in recent years. When she debuted the character Eleven on "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was only a preteen, and shaved off inches of her hair for the role. Although it might have been a traumatic experience for some, she told Vanity Fair she loved the experience. "It was one of the most important things in my whole life because it empowered me so much," she shared. "I loved shaving my hair off; it was an amazing experience. And I would do it again in a heartbeat." What she didn't tell the outlet was that she was about to have a very different, very dramatic mane change.
The interview took place while Brown was a brunette, but, in February 2025, she revealed her new bold, blonde look to her millions of followers on Instagram. She followed it up with a series of red-carpet appearances that showed off the pale butter color even more, and a different look than we've been used to seeing on the star.
"A change in hair color can completely change someone's vibe," Haven Whiteman, hairstylist and extension expert at Luxy Hair, exclusively told The List. "Whether it's something drastic or subtle, the right hair color for your unique features can completely transform your appearance." In this case, Brown's blonde shook us out of her "Enola Holmes" and "Damsel" heroic-girl-next-door vibes and into bombshell territory — yet another turn in the evolution of the star.
Brown as a blonde is high-fashion and chic
Millie Bobby Brown is mostly blonde in her 2025 Netflix film "The Electric State," but after filming concluded in 2023, the star went back to her natural brunette mane. That is, until she skipped the "mostly" part of her previously lightened shade and debuted an all-out, roots-to-tips, platinum-blonde hue in the same month as her movie debut. While Brown has been mum about the reason for her shade switch, some have speculated she's actually in Britney Spears mode, after revealing she would love to play the pop star in the upcoming biopic on the docket at Universal Pictures.
Whatever the reason, the new hue definitely gives the actor a different energy. "Hair color can also aﬀect how a person is perceived," notes hairstylist Haven Whiteman. "Deeper natural shades feel more sophisticated and grounding ... while bright, icy blonde can give a chic, high-fashion vibe." For the world premiere of "The Electric State" in Los Angeles on February 24, 2025, Brown played up that perception with a high-collared sparkling gown and a high-standing updo.
Brown's locks were transformed from brunette to blonde in a coloring session that lasted for 12 hours. U.K.-based hair colorist Weronika Wysocka did the lightening, and has regularly worked with Brown on various hair colors over the years, dubbing the star "the ultimate queen of transformations" on her Instagram page. Wysocka has even done highlights for Brown's hubby Jake Bongiovi (one of rocker Jon Bon Jovi's four children).
Warmer tones may have been a better choice
While Millie Bobby Brown may be trying to match hair color with Britney Spears (or maybe even Pamela Anderson, as Brown mysteriously tagged her in an Instagram post), her decision to go with the platinum shade might not be the best variation of blonde for the star. Luxy Hair hairstylist Haven Whiteman told The List that a warmer shade would probably have been a better option. "Millie absolutely looks her best in warm, golden-toned shades like honey browns and golden blondes," explains the pro. "Golden blondes bring out a fresh, youthful radiance complementing her features without washing her out. These shades also work perfectly with her gorgeous brown eyes, emphasizing their golden hue."
On the flip side, Whiteman shares the icy shade Brown has been wearing during her red-carpet appearances in February 2025 has too many cool undertones to adequately complement the actor's golden skintone, potentially leaving her with a less-than-glowing complexion. It's something the "Godzilla" star should be concerned about, given she has her own skincare line of beauty products, Florence by Mills.
But then again, hair isn't really something Brown is overly concerned with. During her interview with Vanity Fair, in addition to sharing that she loved feeling the falling rain on her shaved head, she also admitted the no-hair look was much easier to deal with. "Having hair is really annoying," she stated. "It's a task. It's another thing to worry about."