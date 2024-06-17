Meet Jon Bon Jovi's Four Children

Jon Bon Jovi leaves his rock star persona at the door when he comes home to the four kids he shares with his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi. In fact, when he spoke to People in 2016, he revealed that his kids weren't afraid to politely turn down opportunities to watch him live in concert. Likewise, Dorothea shared that she strived to create normalcy for their kids and never made them painfully aware that their dad was a big deal in music.

When Jon appeared on "The School of Greatness" podcast in 2024, he shared that he was ready to take a more relaxed approach to his career after raking up tons of success and a stunning net worth. In his new era of life, the singer-songwriter didn't want to focus on his professional accomplishments, and instead wanted to feel a sense of pride in knowing that his children were making a positive change in the world. Then, host Lewis Howes asked the "You Give Love A Bad Name" singer to share how fatherhood changed his perspective on life.

He gave a brutally honest answer by saying that it made him realize, "You don't know s***." The iconic singer shared that raising four kids kept him on his toes because just when he started to get comfortable with one, they would enter a new era in their lives and completely change the parenting game. Ultimately, though, the rocker found the wild ride of raising his four kids — Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo Bongiovi — to be an incredibly rewarding experience.

