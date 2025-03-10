Everyone Meghan Markle Has Been Accused Of Copying With Brand As Ever & New Netflix Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives have been drastically different since they stepped down as working royals in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expanded their horizons, embarked on several charitable endeavors, and even created their own nonprofit, The Archewell Foundation. According to an Us Weekly source, Meghan and Harry signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 to release content through their company, Archewell Productions. And, in 2022, the royal defectors debuted on the streaming platform with the wildly successful "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.

The royal couple subsequently put their considerable efforts behind other docuseries like "Heart of Invictus," "Live to Lead," and the critical bomb, "Polo." Then, in January 2025, the trailer for the "Suits" alum's very own lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," went live. The cute snippet featured several clips of Meghan gathering fresh ingredients to create mouth-watering treats and then assembling them with the likes of Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and Prince Harry himself. Netflix also released a press release enthusing that the show "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old," (via ABC News).

They also offered another sneak peek, teasing, "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected." Although the lifestyle series was initially supposed to drop on January 15, its release was delayed until March 4 out of respect for the Los Angeles wildfire victims. In the meantime, though, people started hating on "With Love, Meghan," positing that it closely resembled existing shows and ripped off other celebrities' personalities.

