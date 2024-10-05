The Major Red Flags In Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle is no stranger to breaking the rules, and in the spring of 2024, the former royal announced she was starting a lifestyle brand. The duchess posted a promotional video to social media and quickly sent her celebrity friends and prominent influencers jars of jam to mark the occasion. But the announcement was not met with cheers from the public, and it reportedly weighed on the duchess. "Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, as reported by InStyle. "She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her — she cannot understand why people don't admire her work."

Advertisement

Meghan didn't give a launch date upon the announcement, a wise decision in retrospect, but as it stands, it could be nearly a year from the time the brand was announced to the time it launches. Sources claim that the brand will be fully operational by the end of 2024 (potentially the same time Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly set to spend Christmas in the U.K.) or early 2025, but Meghan has yet to confirm. Among the potential reasons for the launch delay are issues with trademarks, as well as reported fees regarding the trademark. Some see this brand launch as a do or die moment. "Unless they keep coming up with new initiatives and new goods, they're going to disappear like so many other celebrities, and once that happens I think the future is going to look rather bleak," royal expert Hugo Vickers said, per InStyle.

Advertisement