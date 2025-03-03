All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Oscars

Every year, the Academy Awards are the biggest night in movies. And in many ways, this event is also the biggest night of award season. While other red carpets inspire some surprising style and fashion risks, the Oscars tend to be all about formalwear, classic Hollywood glam, and the biggest stars looking their absolute best. This year, though, award season has had some wackier, wilder looks than seasons past. And, while it was a bit more toned-down than other award shows like we've come to expect, there were definitely some odd fashion statements on this red carpet, too.

Like all red carpets, there were great choices and not-so-great choices. Yet in the case of the 2025 Academy Awards, the worst choices were actually simple ones. From poor color palettes to bad fit and attempts to be different that were total flops, the 2025 Oscars red carpet was full of winners, but plenty of outfits were major losers.