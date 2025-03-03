All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Oscars
Every year, the Academy Awards are the biggest night in movies. And in many ways, this event is also the biggest night of award season. While other red carpets inspire some surprising style and fashion risks, the Oscars tend to be all about formalwear, classic Hollywood glam, and the biggest stars looking their absolute best. This year, though, award season has had some wackier, wilder looks than seasons past. And, while it was a bit more toned-down than other award shows like we've come to expect, there were definitely some odd fashion statements on this red carpet, too.
Like all red carpets, there were great choices and not-so-great choices. Yet in the case of the 2025 Academy Awards, the worst choices were actually simple ones. From poor color palettes to bad fit and attempts to be different that were total flops, the 2025 Oscars red carpet was full of winners, but plenty of outfits were major losers.
Bowen Yang's suit was entirely clashing
Bowen Yang wasn't afraid to pile on as many elements as possible into one outfit. His embroidered leather suit jacket was certainly a statement, and it wasn't a great one. Still, if this jacket was left open over a black shirt, this outfit definitely would have stayed off the worst-dressed list. Yet Yang made the baffling choice to pair this jacket with a pale pink ruffled shirt. This shirt clashed in both color and style with the rest of his look, and it completely threw off the vibes.
Yasmin Finney got lost in the weeds -- literally
Sure – Yasmin Finney's tall, sculptural, grass-like dress was interesting. And an artistic ensemble like this certainly could have worked for another occasion. On the Oscars red carpet, though, it just looked out of place. The look's edginess was a bit too far for the event, and as such, it stuck out like a sore thumb. If the detailing around the neckline was a bit shorter, it likely would have made this look a hit. As it is though, it looked better suited for another event.
Diane Warren looked like she rented a suit at the last second
Going into the 2025 Academy Awards, Diane Warren held an Oscar record no one wants: the most nominations without a win. Unfortunately, her red carpet look wasn't a winner, either. The untucked shirt, the baggy jacket, the odd tie — this look had many strange elements, and they just didn't work together. Sometimes, when it comes to a suit, perfect tailoring and no-frills can be even better than loads of detail.
Rachel Sennott looked like a Barbie doll who'd been given a haircut
Rachel Sennott's Barbie-core pink gown wasn't the worst ensemble on the red carpet, but it wasn't the best choice for her for such a special occasion, either. For starters, this disco ball-inspired gown didn't feel quite formal enough for the Oscars. That said, it could have been dressed up with the right accessories. Instead, Sennott opted for pared-down styling that didn't work with the dress. Her un-styled bob and lack of jewelry made the look fall short.
Whoopi Goldberg looked like she was beamed down from Star Trek
Whoopi Goldberg's vibrant blue gown looked like something out of a museum. For Goldberg, on the Oscars red carpet, it felt a bit out of place. While stunning, this dress was too over-the-top — and that's saying a lot, since the Oscars is one of the most elegant events of the year. The dress's volume in the skirt and on the neckline overpowered Goldberg and became the focal point for the wrong reasons.
It looked like the stage curtains closed on Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña hit the red carpet in a dress with a very experimental silhouette. The gown's babydoll cut paired with a tiered bubble skirt was certainly unusual. And this could have been an interesting look styled down for Fashion Week or even on another red carpet. Yet there was something about this funky ensemble that didn't fit for the Oscars — especially when accessorized with tall gloves, big jewels, and simply styled hair — all of which acted to dress the look down.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor looked like she could barely see over her oversized sleeves
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is that you? We could barely see you there over your enormous sleeves! Ellis-Taylor hit the red carpet in a simple double-breasted suit paired with a long cape and massive, voluminous sleeves. A fun twist on classic formalwear is a great choice, but this was clearly a bit over-the-top and totally overwhelmed Ellis-Taylor rather than helping her shine. With smaller puffy sleeves, this could have been an interesting choice.
Joe Locke looked like a rejected Bridgerton extra
From the look of it, Joe Locke may have hoped Netflix would consider his Oscars red carpet look to be his audition to join the cast of "Bridgerton." Locke was clearly making a fashion statement with his extra-long jacket, complicated vest, and white bowtie. Yet, this fashion statement didn't quite work. Rather than looking edgy and interesting, it just looked like an old-timey costume, and that wasn't the right vibe for this special occasion.
Omar Apollo wore his entire wacky accessory collection
We love an unusual accessory as much as the next person, but that doesn't mean it's a good idea to pack a bunch all at once. This seems to be a lesson that Omar Apollo has yet to learn. There were elements of his look that we loved. The cut of his suit was interesting, and the polka-dot shirt was a welcome pop of print. Yet, when combined with the scarf, brooch, and birdcage veil, the look felt unfocused and overly busy.
Miley Cyrus looked weirdly witchy
One look at Miley Cyrus on the red carpet was all it took to know she belonged on the worst-dressed list. Interestingly, though, what she wore wasn't really the problem. Instead, Cyrus' look proved that sometimes styling really is everything. Her black gown could have looked simple and elegant. However, with the short black gloves, long hair, and bleached eyebrows, this look had witch vibes. And not in a chic "Wicked"-inspired way. This ensemble felt a bit spooky and would have worked better with different hair, makeup, and accessories.
Goldie Hawn's look was a golden yawn
We can totally understand why Goldie Hawn would want to wear head-to-toe gold; it's in her name, after all. Yet, this particular all-gold look wasn't our favorite. The silhouette, gathering, and beading felt dated, and with the matching shawl and shiny fabric, it had major mother-of-the-bride vibes. This just wasn't the best color or style for Hawn, and while gold may be close to her heart, she would shine in something a bit less close to her skin tone.
H.E.R.'s bulky belt was an outfit ruiner
H.E.R. looked undeniably stunning in her golden gown. So, why, oh why, does this gown have an early aughts chunky belt on it? This belt detailing was a clear attempt to add some edginess to an otherwise classic gown. Yet, instead of being an interesting juxtaposition, it clashed with the rest of the look. H.E.R.'s choice of jewelry also didn't lean into this edginess, making it feel even more out of place.
Emma Stone looked like a mannequin
No matter who you are, a body-hugging, flesh-colored gown is a risk. Choosing to take this risk meant that Emma Stone deserved to land on the worst-dressed list. Not only was the dress too close to her skin tone, but pairing it with very little jewelry and a slicked-back pixie cut just made her look even more like a popsicle stick. Over the years, Stone has proven that she shines in darker colors and jewel tones, and this fashion fail shows that even more.
Mikey Madison's pink and black gown was a bad color choice
Mikey Madison's color-blocked Dior gown may have worked for one of the red carpets earlier in award season. But for the night of her first Oscar nomination, it didn't feel elevated enough. With Madison's coloring, the pale pink and black washed her out. And, while we loved her sleek updo and makeup, it would have worked better with an elegant gown in a bolder color that really suited her and epitomized Hollywood glam.