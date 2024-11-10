5 Times Emma Stone Deserved To Land On The Worst-Dressed List
It's not easy to find photos of an event that Emma Stone attended where she doesn't look good. Not only is the Academy Award winner stunning, but she has some incredible style. Stone has been nominated and taken home more than her fair share of awards, and as such, she has graced many red carpets. Typically, she isn't just a superstar; she also looks the part. Of course, even the best dressed folks in Hollywood find themselves on the worst-dressed list now and then, and Stone is no exception. She has worn a few ensembles over the years that haven't quite done her justice.
From wearing colors that washed her out and making bold choices that just didn't work to enduring televised wardrobe malfunctions, Stone's fashion faux pas have certainly been relatable. Still, when you're hitting red carpets and accepting coveted awards, you always want to look and feel your best. Stone's top five worst looks prove that even style icons aren't immune to the occasional fashion flop.
When she wore a dress that looked like a giant circus peanut
For many of the world's fashionistas, getting a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown is the stuff dreams are made of. Unsurprisingly, though, this is Emma Stone's reality. The star sported Louis Vuitton to the 2024 BAFTAs, where she won the Leading Actress award for "Poor Things." The asymmetrical gown certainly had some special details — like the lace bodice and the line of buttons down one side. Yet, as is the risk you run with an asymmetrical garment, one side of this dress didn't work nearly as well as the other side.
The big, puffy sleeve overwhelmed Stone, and its odd shape was distracting. Had this sleeve been completely removed and the dress left to be a simple, one-shoulder gown, it may have looked unique and elegant. With the big, misshapen sleeve, however, it was difficult to focus on the dress' special details. Furthermore, the peachy tone wasn't the best color for Stone, who sported a red lip and brown locks for the occasion. The dress likely would have looked better in a deeper, cooler tone.
When she looked like she sprouted wings
The 2024 BAFTAs were far from the first time Emma Stone sported Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. She wore a dress by the famous designer at the 2019 Academy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "The Favourite." Stone rocked a sculptural, textured dress that almost worked. The sparkly diamond pattern was interesting, and the straight silhouette was chic. Yet, the structured geometric sleeves made the look feel a bit cartoonish and not quite right for the Academy Awards.
Beyond the dress shape, the way the gold and brownish color palette combined with her high-contrast makeup and dark hair felt a bit off. The star looked washed out and seemed to fade into the background, rather than the dress enhancing her beauty. While this ensemble certainly wasn't the worst red carpet look, it fell a bit flat — especially for an important event like the Academy Awards where Stone was a nominee.
When she looked like she had a big hair scrunchy around her waist
In 2016, Emma Stone attended AFI Fest, where her now-famous film "La La Land" was screened. The star hit the red carpet in an odd choice of ensemble: a black velvet Armani Prive dress with strappy sandals and a messy bun. The dress had a few different elements that felt off. For starters, the deep slit up the front was directly in the middle, unlike most slits, which are off to one side to allow for interesting movement when walking. It also had a high neck and sheer short sleeves.
Yet, the element of this dress that really made it fit for a worst-dressed list was the strange, crinkly detailing around the waist and sleeves. The silvery fabric looked like three big scrunchies around her shoulders and waist, and it just didn't mesh with the otherwise sleek vibe of the dress. It does seem like the odd details were the problem here, rather than how Stone styled it. She paired it with some dramatic eye makeup that looked cool and elevated. And, the low, messy bun didn't necessarily work with the rest of the look, but it gave it an air of effortlessness.
When her peach dress washed her out
Emma Stone's style for the 2011 Golden Globes proves just how much the colors you wear can affect how you look. While most of us think of the actor as a redhead thanks to her frequently fiery locks, Stone is actually a natural blonde. She rocked her blonde hair to attend her first ever Golden Globe Awards in 2011 when she was nominated for Best Actress in the Comedy or Musical category for her performance in "Easy A."
Along with her blonde updo, Stone seemed to have a bit of a tan, which she paired with a long peach Calvin Klein dress. The silhouette looked sleek and elegant on the star, but it was the hue that didn't work. Stone's skin tone blended in with the warm tone of her dress, and when paired with her light blonde hair, there wasn't enough contrast to make her pop. Instead, the color palette washed the star out and made the whole look fall flat.
When she had a major wardrobe malfunction
At the 2024 Academy Awards, Emma Stone achieved a feat that most actors can only dream of: she snagged her second Oscar. That same night, however, she also lived some folks' worst nightmare: a wardrobe malfunction at a televised event. When walking the red carpet, Stone's bold mint peplum gown looked elegant and unique. Yet, it simply had to be included on her list of worst looks, since it managed to steal the spotlight from her big moment.
Stone was accepting the Best Actress award for her work in "Poor Things" when she revealed that her zipper had broken open. As she made her way to the stage, she seemed to say "My dress is broken," before showing the crowd her wardrobe malfunction and joking that the tear occurred when her former "La La Land" costar Ryan Gosling was performing "I'm Just Ken" from the "Barbie" movie, per CNN. The dress, which was once again designed by Louis Vuitton, was lovely and statement-making on the red carpet. But, the statement it made when it split right down the back surely wasn't what Stone had in mind for such an important evening.