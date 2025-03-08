Tragic Details About Millie Bobby Brown's Life As A Child Star

On Millie Bobby Brown's 16th birthday in 2020, she shared a disturbing Instagram post explaining she'd been repeatedly sexualized by the media and social media users since she rose to fame. "The last few years haven't been easy ... there are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," she captioned her video upload, which displayed several negative headlines about her.

Advertisement

Just under two years later, Brown shared on "The Guilty Feminist" podcast that the sexualization without her consent had only gotten worse as she neared her 18th birthday. "Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age," she confessed. "It's gross, and it's true. And so, I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized," she continued, but sadly admitted it was nothing new for her.

The way Brown was treated even caught the attention of former child star Mara Wilson, who appeared in "Matilda" and "Mrs. Doubtfire." In a 2017 piece for Elle, Wilson recalled her horror after seeing a grown man tweet a photo of Brown with the caption, "[Brown] just grew up in front of our eyes." Wilson wrote, "I felt sick, and then I felt furious. A 13-year-old girl is not all grown up. And even if she had been what we consider grown up, that is not newsworthy."

Advertisement