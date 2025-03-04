Kristi Noem's Glammed Up Military Barbie Video Has People Roasting Her Awful Extensions

Kristi Noem took a top from Kimberly Guilfoyle's book of awful extension choices for a bizarre G.I. Joe cosplay, and it makes us wish she would finally go back to blonde. The secretary of Homeland Security posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, surrounded by men in full tactical gear, spewing some nonsense about cleaning up the streets, writing, "We will not be deterred by leaks. If you come to this country and break our laws, we will hunt you down." She continued, "Successful enforcement operation this morning—getting MS-13 members, 18th Street gang members and perpetrators of sexual crimes off our streets."

The content of the video aside, it's difficult to even focus on what Noem is saying because she looks so out of place. Donning an "ICE" vest over a sweatshirt and jeans, she decided to bring in her glam team and clip in 16 more inches for some reason — literally, it's so thickly splayed over the vest that you can't even read it). Maybe she was afraid people would think she was balding if she were having another bad hair day under that beanie. The mere image reflects a Barbie standing amongst those little green army men. Probably as much plastic, too.

Viewers took to X with their reactions, and they did not disappoint. One user expressed, "This chick is out there photo op-ing like it's some sort of action movie. Full make up, prom hair... oof," while another joked, "Corral that hair, please."

