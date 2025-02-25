Kristi Noem Is Totally Unrecognizable In Wedding Snaps With Blonde Hair

Newly appointed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem isn't typically known for her hairstyling (remember her lazy attempt to hide her bad hair day?). But Noem, who is constantly seen with brown wavy hair, didn't always have this look. In fact, she revealed that she used to look totally different as a young adult. In May 2024, Noem posted a series of photos on X in honor of her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband, Bryon. Her caption read, "Happy 32nd Anniversary to us!! I love you Bryon. Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!" One throwback photo in particular caught the eyes of followers. In a photo from their wedding, Noem was a blushing blonde! Not only that, but her hair was extremely curly. Noem added to the look with a big white cowboy hat, complete with her veil attached.

This isn't the first time the public has gotten a look at Noem's blonde and curly locks. The US Sun published a photo of Noem that is nearly 35 years old. Before her wedding, Noem was crowned South Dakota Snow Queen at the 1990 Snow Queen Festival pageant. In true early 90s fashion, Noem's hair was huge! Her thick curly tresses were so big, her tiara looked like it was about to fall off from the extreme height of her hair.