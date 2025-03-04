Hollywood's Heartbreaking Reaction To Death Of Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean

When you're as beloved as Dolly Parton, the world grieves your losses with you. On March 3, 2025, Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at the age of 82. 79-year-old Parton had been married to Dean for almost six decades. Such a long romance is plenty of proof that Parton and Dean had an enduring love story. Yet, there is further proof in how Parton spoke about Dean — or, rather, how she sang about him. In 2012, she told The Boot that she had written "From Here to the Moon and Back" about her husband. "... I thought in order to make it really real and really touching, I would write it about my real, true emotions about someone I really do love and have loved for more than half of my life," she explained. In the song, she sings, "I want you to know you can always depend/ On promises made and love without end/ No need to wonder how faithful I'll be/ Now and on into eternity."

In a post on Instagram announcing her husband's passing, the country music legend said, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." And folks were anything but stingy with those prayers and sympathy. Parton's fans in Hollywood and beyond flocked to share their support in this difficult time. Some of the stars who publicly shared their sympathy may surprise you.