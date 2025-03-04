Hollywood's Heartbreaking Reaction To Death Of Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean
When you're as beloved as Dolly Parton, the world grieves your losses with you. On March 3, 2025, Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at the age of 82. 79-year-old Parton had been married to Dean for almost six decades. Such a long romance is plenty of proof that Parton and Dean had an enduring love story. Yet, there is further proof in how Parton spoke about Dean — or, rather, how she sang about him. In 2012, she told The Boot that she had written "From Here to the Moon and Back" about her husband. "... I thought in order to make it really real and really touching, I would write it about my real, true emotions about someone I really do love and have loved for more than half of my life," she explained. In the song, she sings, "I want you to know you can always depend/ On promises made and love without end/ No need to wonder how faithful I'll be/ Now and on into eternity."
In a post on Instagram announcing her husband's passing, the country music legend said, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." And folks were anything but stingy with those prayers and sympathy. Parton's fans in Hollywood and beyond flocked to share their support in this difficult time. Some of the stars who publicly shared their sympathy may surprise you.
The country music community paid their respects
Dolly Parton has changed country music over the course of her career. So, it's only fitting that she received an outpouring of love from the country music community. "I love you," Lainey Wilson wrote with a heart emoji on Parton's Instagram announcement. Ashley Cooke commented, "unbelievably sorry for your loss. a true lifetime of memories." "Oh Dolly I'm so sorry we love you," wrote Jessie James Decker. Martina McBride chimed in to send her love. And Morgane Stapleton clearly spoke for many members of the country music world and its fans, keeping it simple and writing, "We love you" with a heart.
Other stars addressed Parton's loss on X, formerly known as Twitter. Country singer and former "Wonder Woman," Lynda Carter wrote, "Oh Dolly, I know where your heart is. These are impossible days. I send you, my sister, so much love." Sabrina Carpenter, who recently collaborated with Parton on a country version of her hit "Please Please Please," took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the country star and her husband. Carpenter kept her message simple with two broken heart emojis.
Some surprising stars made their love for Dolly known
Despite her life in the spotlight, we rarely saw Dolly Parton's husband. In 2016, the star told People, "My husband is a loner," adding, "He doesn't particularly care about being around anybody but me." Consequently, he didn't typically appear in the limelight alongside his wife. Yet, the response from Hollywood proved just how beloved this couple was. The comment section on Parton's Instagram post was star-studded. "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi sent her sympathy for Parton's terrible loss. Khloe Kardashian said, "Oh my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. Praying for you and sending you love and prayers." Bravo's Andy Cohen shared many heart emojis and said, "Love to your family." Cohen was joined by a fellow Bravo celeb, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Heather Gay, who wrote, "sending love" with a broken heart emoji.
Many actors also chimed in, including Lily Tomlin, who famously worked with Parton on "9 to 5." She simply wrote, "Sending love." "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown said, "Sorry for your loss, Dolly," and "Younger" alum Debi Mazar said, "Our condolences to you and yours Dolly. May Carl fly with the angels." "Sending all my angels to you and your family," Reese Witherspoon wrote. Angie Harmon kept it simple with a heart emoji and prayer hands. Hallmark Channel star Nikki DeLoach also shared her sympathy and said she was sending love and prayers.
The music world made it clear that Dolly's influence transcends the country genre
The outpouring of support for Parton in her time of need showed just how much influence she has had in music as a whole, even outside of country music. Folk and pop artist Jewel, who collaborated with Parton on "My Father's Daughter," commented on her Instagram post, "Awwww- so sorry Dolly sending all the love and prayers ..." Diplo, who collaborated with Poppy on the 2018 song "Time Is Up," which borrowed influence from Parton, wrote, "that's beautiful [for] you to have such a long time with your husband." He went on to say he hopes Carl Dean rests in peace. Even the children's band, The Wiggles, shared their condolences, telling Dolly how sorry they were for her loss. "Sending love and prayers of strength & resignation to accompany you and everyone who loves Carl, Dolly, our sincerest condolences," said Gloria Estefan. Tish Cyrus, a friend of Parton and mother of Parton's honorary goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, wrote "Love you Dolly" with a heart.
All of this kindness and recognition from Parton's fellow stars is clearly making a difference for her and her family. Her sister Stella Parton took to X on the evening of March 3, 2025, to thank everyone for their prayers on behalf of her sister and their entire family.