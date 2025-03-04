Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82
Superstar singer Dolly Parton shared some sad news on March 3; Parton's beloved husband Carl Thomas Dean has died at the age of 82. Parton shared the news on Instagram Stories, saying, "'Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." The post also noted that there would be a private service, and that he had been "survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."
Dean was known for keeping to himself and out of the spotlight, but it was clear that he and Parton had a strong relationship. Parton met Carl Dean after she moved to Nashville in 1964. It was her first day in the city and she was just 18 years old. It was outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat, and in a statement for their 50th anniversary, Dolly said, "I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about" (via WJTV). It sounded like Dean knew he was going to marry her right away, and two years later, they did.
More about Carl Dean
Carl Thomas Dean was born in 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee, to Virginia "Ginny" Bates Dean and Edgar "Ed" Henry Dean. While Dolly Parton made a name for herself in music, Dean had an asphalt business in Nashville. He went to one big music event with Parton in 1966, but he asked to not ever have to do that again. Another rare appearance was when he was on the cover of her album "My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy" in 1969.
Dean may have kept a low profile, but he and Parton were clearly still able to enjoy each other's company. Parton once said that one of their favorite things was to take their RV around Tennessee and Kentucky. "Sometimes we'll stay over at a Days Inn where we can just pull up and sneak me in. We don't care, as long as the bed's clean and there's a bathroom. That's how we live," via Parade.
In an interview with AXS TV in 2024, Parton said that her husband was, "a very complex, involved person. I never get tired of him. ... We're different but yet we just are so compatible." He even inspired some of her songs. Her famous song "Jolene" was apparently about a bank teller who had a crush on Dean. Dean will be very much missed, and our thoughts go out to Parton and the entire family.