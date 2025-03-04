Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82

Carl Thomas Dean was born in 1942 in Nashville, Tennessee, to Virginia "Ginny" Bates Dean and Edgar "Ed" Henry Dean. While Dolly Parton made a name for herself in music, Dean had an asphalt business in Nashville. He went to one big music event with Parton in 1966, but he asked to not ever have to do that again. Another rare appearance was when he was on the cover of her album "My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy" in 1969.

Dean may have kept a low profile, but he and Parton were clearly still able to enjoy each other's company. Parton once said that one of their favorite things was to take their RV around Tennessee and Kentucky. "Sometimes we'll stay over at a Days Inn where we can just pull up and sneak me in. We don't care, as long as the bed's clean and there's a bathroom. That's how we live," via Parade.

In an interview with AXS TV in 2024, Parton said that her husband was, "a very complex, involved person. I never get tired of him. ... We're different but yet we just are so compatible." He even inspired some of her songs. Her famous song "Jolene" was apparently about a bank teller who had a crush on Dean. Dean will be very much missed, and our thoughts go out to Parton and the entire family.

